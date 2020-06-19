Trump’s Tulsa rally mocked as #Coronapalooza: ‘Human sacrifices are needed’

President Donald Trump was ridiculed for potentially causing a super-spreader Coronavirus event by holding a large, indoor campaign rally in Tulsa.

Coronapolooza trended nationwide on Twitter on Friday as people worried about the impact of the event.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Who else is pumped about #coronapalooza this weekend? You fucks have fun! Catch ya in the ICU next weekend! pic.twitter.com/Ir2l1NSonc — LBKClosetLiberal🧢 (@ClosetLbk) June 19, 2020

#Coronapalooza Tulsa, you in danger girl — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) June 19, 2020

Wait a minute. The Secret Service asked the mayor of Tulsa to put a curfew in place for the next two nights. The mayor complies. And the president* demands the city call it off?

1) The mayor should’ve told the president* to stuff it.

2) He wants a riot. He’s begging for one. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 19, 2020

#coronapalooza Who else is pumped about #coronapalooza this weekend? Sounds like a Corona Good Time! pic.twitter.com/USid2kzuOh — Hotshortie (@Hotshortie1) June 19, 2020

have fun at Coronapalooza, everyone! hey, it would be a real shame if #Coronapalooza trended all weekend — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 19, 2020

The Trump rally in Oklahoma is a prescription for disaster and not just because of Covid-19. American is a powder keg right now. Trump wants his rally to end in violence. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) June 19, 2020

It appears as though the President is setting up the possibility of a violent confrontation and mass infection because he’s grouchy and bored. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 19, 2020

There are people who are alive in Oklahoma right now who won’t be in a few weeks because Donald Trump needs people to clap for him. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 19, 2020

Have fun avoiding COVID-19 #Coronapalooza attendees! You too, Fat Boy – have fun massaging your little fragile ego while people get sick in the next two weeks! pic.twitter.com/0t8QvHml54 — Robb Tucker (@robbtucker13) June 19, 2020

It's not a rally.

He's doing what you should be doing and listening to voters.

He doesn't need to endanger the lives of 20,000 people to get his ego stroked in a #Coronapalooza. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) June 19, 2020

Everyone heading out to #coronapalooza don't forget to stock up on pajamas in your way back ready for your stay in ICU.#Oklahoma — Katy (@KatyJane_101) June 19, 2020

These Trumpanzees getting ready for #Coronapalooza in Tulsa tomorrow are taking a political stand against a virus BY NOT WEARING MASKS! COVID doesn't care about your politics. Wanna off yourself? GREAT! But taking part in a super spreader event means you are going 2 kill others. — The Liberal Voice of Reason (@TheLiberalVOR) June 19, 2020

If you're a rational person living in Oklahoma, be prepared to stay at home for the next couple months. #Coronapalooza is coming to town. — United for the People 🥁 (@people4kam) June 19, 2020

Trump is hoping for violence in Tulsa so he can spin it towards his re-election efforts. His only ticket out of prison is to win. This is about one thing: HIM. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 19, 2020

I saw #coronapalooza trending so I decided to spice things up. I present to you..COVIDCHELLA. Brought to you by bunker bitch @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DK70e4CNyE — Anondrew (@decibelandy) June 19, 2020