Trump’s Tulsa rally mocked as #Coronapalooza: ‘Human sacrifices are needed’
President Donald Trump was ridiculed for potentially causing a super-spreader Coronavirus event by holding a large, indoor campaign rally in Tulsa.
Coronapolooza trended nationwide on Twitter on Friday as people worried about the impact of the event.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
Human sacrifices are needed to please #BunkerBaby at the #Coronapalooza. https://t.co/hMNf2WXGT9
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) June 19, 2020
Who else is pumped about #coronapalooza this weekend? You fucks have fun! Catch ya in the ICU next weekend! pic.twitter.com/Ir2l1NSonc
— LBKClosetLiberal🧢 (@ClosetLbk) June 19, 2020
Tulsa, you in danger girl
— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) June 19, 2020
Wait a minute. The Secret Service asked the mayor of Tulsa to put a curfew in place for the next two nights. The mayor complies. And the president* demands the city call it off?
1) The mayor should’ve told the president* to stuff it.
2) He wants a riot. He’s begging for one.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 19, 2020
#coronapalooza Who else is pumped about #coronapalooza this weekend? Sounds like a Corona Good Time! pic.twitter.com/USid2kzuOh
— Hotshortie (@Hotshortie1) June 19, 2020
have fun at Coronapalooza, everyone!
hey, it would be a real shame if #Coronapalooza trended all weekend
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 19, 2020
The Trump rally in Oklahoma is a prescription for disaster and not just because of Covid-19. American is a powder keg right now. Trump wants his rally to end in violence.
— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) June 19, 2020
It appears as though the President is setting up the possibility of a violent confrontation and mass infection because he’s grouchy and bored.
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 19, 2020
There are people who are alive in Oklahoma right now who won’t be in a few weeks because Donald Trump needs people to clap for him.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 19, 2020
Have fun avoiding COVID-19 #Coronapalooza attendees! You too, Fat Boy – have fun massaging your little fragile ego while people get sick in the next two weeks! pic.twitter.com/0t8QvHml54
— Robb Tucker (@robbtucker13) June 19, 2020
It's not a rally.
He's doing what you should be doing and listening to voters.
He doesn't need to endanger the lives of 20,000 people to get his ego stroked in a #Coronapalooza.
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) June 19, 2020
Everyone heading out to #coronapalooza don't forget to stock up on pajamas in your way back ready for your stay in ICU.#Oklahoma
— Katy (@KatyJane_101) June 19, 2020
These Trumpanzees getting ready for #Coronapalooza in Tulsa tomorrow are taking a political stand against a virus BY NOT WEARING MASKS!
COVID doesn't care about your politics. Wanna off yourself? GREAT! But taking part in a super spreader event means you are going 2 kill others.
— The Liberal Voice of Reason (@TheLiberalVOR) June 19, 2020
If you're a rational person living in Oklahoma, be prepared to stay at home for the next couple months. #Coronapalooza is coming to town.
— United for the People 🥁 (@people4kam) June 19, 2020
Trump is hoping for violence in Tulsa so he can spin it towards his re-election efforts. His only ticket out of prison is to win. This is about one thing: HIM.
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 19, 2020
I saw #coronapalooza trending so I decided to spice things up.
I present to you..COVIDCHELLA. Brought to you by bunker bitch @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DK70e4CNyE
— Anondrew (@decibelandy) June 19, 2020
CNN
Trump declared the ‘worst president’: NAACP chief predicts ‘history will not be kind’
On CNN Friday, NAACP president Derrick Johnson laid into President Donald Trump, warning that American democracy may not survive another term of his presidency.
"President Trump boasted about making Juneteenth, in his words, 'very famous,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "He's heading to Tulsa for that huge rally indoor tomorrow night. He's threatened protesters who may come out there. How do you think history, based on what's going on right now, will judge his handling of this very, very important moment?"
"I think history records him as being the worst president that we've seen in this country," said Johnson. "I think by far, not only the tone he has set, the level of incompetence that he's displayed. His unwillingness to see images outside of in the mirror. History will not be kind."
Trump campaign accused of wire fraud by former White House counsel
A well-known former special counsel is accusing the Trump campaign of engaging in "wire fraud," and another well-known attorney is backing up his claim.
Norm Eisen made the wire fraud allegation in response to a tweet from former Obama White House Director of Communications Jennifer Palmieri. Eisen is a former White House Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform, a former U.S. ambassador, and served as a counsel for Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Palmieri posted a screenshot of a text that purportedly is from the Trump campaign, specifically saying it is from Donald Trump Jr.
WATCH: White man in Berkeley goes on profane rant after tearing down protest signs on Juneteenth
Berkeley, California was the scene of an angry and profane confrontation after a white man reportedly tore down protest signs on Juneteenth.
"As many of you know, I started a call to action to #ChalkforJustice tomorrow, 6/20 because one of my neighbors complained about my kids and I chalking #BlackLivesMatter on the sidewalk. About an hour ago, in my Berkeley neighborhood my kids and I were doing some chalking when I noticed a white man rip down my Chalk for Justice signs and rip them up," Henriette Selestine posted on Facebook.
"I confronted him here and captured some of the interaction on video. (Mind you I’m pregnant and had my two toddlers with me.) Fortunately, one of my white neighbors and another passerby jumped in and confronted the man as he walked away," she explained. "This is why it is so important that EVERYONE show their solidarity for #BlackLivesMatter. This is the kind of racist ignorance that is so pervasive STILL on Juneteenth in 2020."