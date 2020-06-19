Quantcast
Trump’s Tulsa rally will be one that ‘encapsulates everything that made this presidency such a nightmare to behold’: op-ed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, Paul Waldman points to President Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — his first rally since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — and says that although the content of the rally will be the usual Trumpian deluge of divisive rhetoric, something is different this time around.

“Tensions are already running high,” Waldman writes. “While many Trump rallies feature confrontations between his supporters and opponents, this one may be particularly dangerous. The city of Tulsa imposed a curfew in the nights leading up to the rally, fearing violence ahead of Trump’s arrival.”

Then there was the tweet from Trump this Friday morning where he directly threatened anyone who shows up to the rally to counter-protest.

“While he may be unlikely to back it up, this is a clear threat of violence against protesters,” writes Waldman. “Trump is implying that protesters in those cities were treated too leniently, when in fact they were met with a violent response from authorities that included tear gas, pepper spray, beatings, and police cars plowing into crowds.”

“All that’s left is for Trump to rant and rave in ways that are alternately appalling and nonsensical, putting on another vulgar performance that reminds us all why his presence in the most powerful office on earth is so odious,” he added.

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Trump supporters waving ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags protest Juneteenth ceremony in Boston

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

On Friday, people gathered in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston to mark Juneteenth with calls for racial equality and justice.

According to multiple local news reporters, a small group of counterprotesters, waving "Thin Blue Line" and Trump flags, gathered in response, leading to arguments between the two.

As the counterprotesters demonstrated, the Juneteenth supporters reportedly chanted "Black Lives Matter!" to drown them out.

Several counter protestors now here at a Juneteenth celebration in Dorchester. Some with Trump flags and signs that say Back The Blue. Many people at the rally seem to be ignoring the small crowd behind the fence.They continue to give speeches & call for racial equality @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SX07LWzoDq

‘I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse right before society crashes’: Oklahoma attorney

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Oklahoma is having its largest coronavirus spikes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, yet the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided that the state will enter Phase 3 reopening, deaths be damned. In the middle of the crisis, President Donald Trump will bring together nearly 20,000 people from all over the region to an enclosed space to celebrate him.

In an MSNBC panel discussion, attorney Paul Demuro, who filed a suit to mandate there be healthcare precautions at the Trump rally, told Nicolle Wallace, "I feel like I'm living in a zombie apocalypse right before society collapses."

Vegas mayor deletes ‘national martini day’ message sent on Juneteenth — that wasn’t even a real martini

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

The City of Las Vegas on Friday deleted a "National Martini Day" message sent from the mayor on Juneteenth.

Longtime Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted the tweet had been deleted.

The city of Las Vegas just deleted the tweet it put out for the Mayors Goodman on Juneteenth celebrating National Martini Day with a video produced by the city of them mixing a drink that, by the way, is not really a martini.

But....always screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Md8fTdhuzN

