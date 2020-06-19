Trump’s Tulsa rally will be one that ‘encapsulates everything that made this presidency such a nightmare to behold’: op-ed

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, Paul Waldman points to President Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — his first rally since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — and says that although the content of the rally will be the usual Trumpian deluge of divisive rhetoric, something is different this time around.
“Tensions are already running high,” Waldman writes. “While many Trump rallies feature confrontations between his supporters and opponents, this one may be particularly dangerous. The city of Tulsa imposed a curfew in the nights leading up to the rally, fearing violence ahead of Trump’s arrival.”
Then there was the tweet from Trump this Friday morning where he directly threatened anyone who shows up to the rally to counter-protest.
“While he may be unlikely to back it up, this is a clear threat of violence against protesters,” writes Waldman. “Trump is implying that protesters in those cities were treated too leniently, when in fact they were met with a violent response from authorities that included tear gas, pepper spray, beatings, and police cars plowing into crowds.”
“All that’s left is for Trump to rant and rave in ways that are alternately appalling and nonsensical, putting on another vulgar performance that reminds us all why his presence in the most powerful office on earth is so odious,” he added.
Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
