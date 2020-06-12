Trumpvilles: America braces for new ‘apocalypse’ that could lead to widespread housing crisis

While most states put a pause on evictions during the coronavirus lockdowns, that pause is set to expire just as the relief payments for Americans is as well — an eventuality that will only worsen the housing crisis for people already reeling from the coronavirus economy, Axios reports.
According to Axios, one-fifth of adults say they have little to no confidence they will be able to pay rent or their mortgage in June. Also, 25 percent of African Americans did not pay their rent or mortgage last month, compared to just 14 percent of whites.
Ultimately, the situation could mean higher rates of homelessness — which would likely foster more spread of the coronavirus.
“An eviction moratorium is not a rent freeze — which means that overdue rent is still accumulating for tenants who have been unable to pay it,” Axios reports. “Once a moratorium expires and landlords can get court approval to take or resume eviction action, residents could be months in the hole.”
While it’s still possible that landlords will negotiate with tenants, the landlords themselves are also feeling financial pressure, which could lead to a “domino effect” that would effect both tenants and property owners.
Read the full report over at Axios.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.