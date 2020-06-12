Quantcast
Trumpvilles: America braces for new ‘apocalypse’ that could lead to widespread housing crisis

Published

2 hours ago

on

While most states put a pause on evictions during the coronavirus lockdowns, that pause is set to expire just as the relief payments for Americans is as well — an eventuality that will only worsen the housing crisis for people already reeling from the coronavirus economy, Axios reports.

According to Axios, one-fifth of adults say they have little to no confidence they will be able to pay rent or their mortgage in June. Also, 25 percent of African Americans did not pay their rent or mortgage last month, compared to just 14 percent of whites.

Ultimately, the situation could mean higher rates of homelessness — which would likely foster more spread of the coronavirus.

“An eviction moratorium is not a rent freeze — which means that overdue rent is still accumulating for tenants who have been unable to pay it,” Axios reports. “Once a moratorium expires and landlords can get court approval to take or resume eviction action, residents could be months in the hole.”

While it’s still possible that landlords will negotiate with tenants, the landlords themselves are also feeling financial pressure, which could lead to a “domino effect” that would effect both tenants and property owners.

Read the full report over at Axios.


