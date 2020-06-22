Quantcast
Connect with us

Two more Trump advance team members test positive for COVID-19 after Tulsa rally

Published

1 min ago

on

It was reported hours before President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday, that six members of his advance team tested positive for the coronavirus. Now that the team members are back from the rally, two more have now tested positive.

The president wasn’t happy that word got out about the Trump staffers were testing positive of COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSNBC’s Brian Williams made the announcement on-air, saying that it was revealed the staff members did wear masks while they were at the rally, which contrasted with other Trump staff who said they wouldn’t wear masks.

“Given their job description,” Williams said to Dr. Vin Gupta, “by nature as advance people, those are the folks who fly in early, they do security, they arrange the motorcade, they do the signage, they do seat selections, all of it, one can assume they were in Tulsa for days in advance, your reaction to this and is this just the tip of the iceberg?”

“Absolutely, Brian. This is the worst-case scenario,” said Dr. Gupta. “We knew this was going to happen. We begged the president, ‘don’t do this.’ On-air, saying ‘Please, don’t do this.’ At least have it outside because we knew that there were going to be individuals positive unfortunately on his own team that would then be potential superspreaders. What you saw two nights ago was horrific. A bunch of individuals not wearing masks, and then you have a president who said we should be slowing down testing, we should be testing everybody in that arena, now, a week from now and then doing contact tracing. The president said, let’s slow down testing — which is criminal. Public health malpractice at this point. This is horrific. I’m right now in an ICU caring for COVID patients. This is not what we want to be hearing. We’re worried about the Tulsa situation. As I understand it, this isn’t going to be the first of its kind.”

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

State department muted reporter’s phone asking about Bolton’s book during press call on Chinese censorship of the press

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked former national security adviser John Bolton for his new tell-all book coming out Tuesday. But when reporters had questions for a lower-level official, they were shut out of a press conference phone call.

Assistant Secretary David Stilwell was conducting a briefing on Chinese propaganda and press censorship when he was asked by a reporter whether United States allies in Asia had reached out to officials about concerns over Bolton's book.

"Earlier today South Korea, a country in Stilwell's region, did put out a statement on Bolton's book," said CBS News reporter Kylie Atwood.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You’re telling me everything is fine’ when people don’t show up in a red state: MSNBC’s Tur hammers Trump campaign aide

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Top campaign aide to President Donald Trump, Marc Lotter, scrambled to try and explain away the embarrassing turnout, slumping polls, and so-called "misstatements" about COVID-19, during his Monday MSNBC appearance.

"We're doing so much testing," Trump said during a morning radio interview. "25 million tests, nobody thought that was--"

"But did you ask to slow it down?" the reporter asked.

"Uhh, frankly, if it did slow down -- I think we're way ahead of ourselves if you want to know the truth," Trump claimed. "We've done too good a job."

MSNBC host Katy Tur came out of the gate asking about the president's claim during his Saturday rally that he asked to slow down testing so it wouldn't look as bad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

All Trump has left is an ineffective nickname for Joe Biden: conservative columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that we've learned a lot from President Trump's rally in Tulsa this past weekend.

"There was little evidence Trump’s campaign has a message, a strategy or even a realistic map (campaigning in Oklahoma, really?)," Rubin writes. "Other than the vague and ineffective nickname (“Sleepy Joe”), which does not work if the incumbent is himself looking long in the tooth, Trump has not told us why voting for former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is a bad idea."

According to Rubin, Joe Biden is "precisely the right nominee" to run against Trump. "And let us remember: Trump, to his credit, understood this, which is why he tried to eliminate Biden with the Ukraine smear."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image