University of Utah sued after campus cop allegedly saved explicit photos of murder victim

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the parents of Lauren McCluskey, a University of Utah student who was murdered on campus in 2018, are suing the school over an incident in which a campus cop allegedly kept sexually explicit photos of her.

“The photos were initially given to police after McCluskey’s ex-boyfriend, Melvin Rowland, threatened to blackmail her with them, according to a press release issued by her family on Monday,” reported Olivia Messier. “McCluskey’s family initially filed a federal suit the university for $56 million in June 2019, claiming that Lauren and her friends reported her ex-boyfriend’s ‘dangerous’ behavior more than 20 times before he shot her and then killed himself, and that the school did nothing.”

Last month, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that a campus police officer saved the photos on his personal phone, showed them to a co-worker, and boasted in the run-up to McCluskey’s death that he could look at them whenever he liked.

“Miguel Deras, one of the officers assigned to McCluskey’s case, showed off the photos to at least one male colleague, the Tribune reported based on accounts from fellow officers,” reported The Beast. “Police have said they launched an internal affairs investigation into Deras over the Tribune’s report.”


Jared Kushner claimed police came together and solved all their injustices — and it didn’t end well

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

In a meeting with law enforcement Monday, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, who was tasked with solving the coronavirus crisis and establishing Middle East peace, explained that police have heard the outcry from community members, they've seen the injustices and responded by coming together to fix it.

The president met with law enforcement for a few hours Monday afternoon, which shocked observers that police brutality was able to be "fixed" in such a small amount of time.

https://twitter.com/garywhitta/status/1270101294535987206

Trump thanked Kushner, calling him his "star."

Trump ridiculed for decision to restart rallies: ‘A well thought out plan to kill off your base’

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

On Monday, reports indicated President Donald Trump plans to resume holding in-person rallies in two weeks.

Commenters on social media promptly buried him in scorn for his decision — many of them pointing out that the president is putting his supporters in jeopardy of COVID-19 infection.

How stupid. How dumb would one have to be to show up to one of his rallies packed in? The virus hasn’t “gone away” https://t.co/jOvPkGZSKy

Conservative columnist nails hypocritical Republicans for evolving from anti-government to pro-authoritarian

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot wrote Monday that it is clear the Republican Party has evolved from tea party rage over the government to enthusiastically supporting an authoritarian President Donald Trump.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) took to Twitter last week to advocate against "quartering" protesters, meaning he opposed holding them under arrest or allowing them to stay anywhere. Cotton then advocated that troops should be sent into the streets to take down the protesters.

