UNLV takes down ‘Hey Reb’ — which had been blasted as ‘a statue of an Indian killer’: report

The controversial “Hey Reb” statue at the University of Nevada Las Vegas was taken down Tuesday evening.

Journalist Michael Lyle of the Nevada Current posted videos and pictures he took during his evening walk.

In August of 2019, the Native American Student Association at UNLV urged the school to remove the statue.

“On a campus that’s supposed to be ‘different, daring and diverse,’ we have this statue of an Indian killer,” group President Ryan Boone, a member of the Walker River Paiute tribe, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the time.

Watch KSNV News 3’s coverage of the controversy: