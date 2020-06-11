US economy will stay open even in second virus wave: Steve Mnuchin
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Thursday there will be no more shutdowns to stop the coronavirus pandemic, even as the outbreak flares in some states.
“We can’t shut down the economy. I think we’ve learned that if you shut down the economy, you’re going to create more damage,” Mnuchin said in an interview on CNBC.
His comments were echoed by President Donald Trump, who tweeted “We will have a very good Third Quarter, a great Fourth Quarter, and one of our best ever years in 2021. We will also soon have a Vaccine & Therapeutics/Cure. That’s my opinion. WATCH!”
The president’s tweet came after the Federal Reserve on Thursday predicted an economic contraction of 6.5 percent this year, while warning the outlook remained uncertain.
“The Federal Reserve is wrong so often,” Trump said. “I see the numbers also, and do MUCH better than they do.”
Orders to close businesses to stop the virus’s spread beginning in mid-March have badly harmed the world’s largest economy, leading to tens of millions of layoffs and an unemployment rate of 13.3 percent in May, a figure reminiscent of the Great Depression 90 years ago.
Yet the virus remains deadly across the United States, with more than 112,900 deaths reported as of Wednesday and two million cases, while some states like Texas and North Carolina are seeing more hospitalizations from COVID-19 than they did a month ago.
Wall Street stocks reversed days of gains on Thursday, with major indices plunging into the red after the Labor Department reported another 1.5 million people filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine to enter final trial stage in July
A vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the US biotech firm Moderna will enter the third and final stage of its clinical trial in July with 30,000 participants, the firm said Thursday.
This stage allows scientists to observe, using a large healthy population, whether the vaccine is more effective than a placebo at preventing COVID-19 and also whether it can prevent infection with the coronavirus that causes the disease.
The framework for the study was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is being conducted in collaboration with the US National Institutes for Health (NIH).
Breaking Banner
Coronavirus is mutating as it moves around the US — here’s what that means for you
Specifically, a group of international scientists looked at samples from 36 COVID-19 patients in nine California counties and the Grand Princess cruise ship from late January to mid-March. Through a phylogenetic analysis — which is when researchers study the evolutionary relationships of genes — they found at least seven different SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including the WA1 strain which has been associated with Washington state.
COVID-19
US surgeons perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient
Surgeons have performed a double-lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient in Chicago, the hospital that carried out the procedure said Thursday, in what is thought to be a first in the United States.
The patient is a young Hispanic woman in her twenties, and had spent six weeks on a life support machine in the intensive care unit of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
By early June, her lungs had become so badly damaged that it was decided that a transplant was her only option.
"A lung transplant was her only chance for survival," said Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery and surgical director of the Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplant Program.