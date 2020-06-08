US presidential candidate Biden to meet George Floyd’s family in Houston
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyd’s death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, aides said.
Biden is expected to offer his sympathies to Floyd’s relatives and record a video message for the private funeral service scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, two aides said. He is not expected to attend the service to avoid any disruption to mourners that could be caused by his Secret Service protective detail.
A public viewing is scheduled for Monday in Houston as well.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for almost nine minutes, even after he complained he could not breathe and appeared to lose consciousness. The incident was captured on video, setting off massive street demonstrations that have spread across the United States and around the world.
Biden has criticized President Donald Trump in recent days for his response to the protests, which have largely been peaceful but have occasionally led to violent clashes and property damage. Trump, a Republican, has called on authorities to crack down on protesters.
The trip to Texas comes as Biden’s staff grapples with how to campaign safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Since widespread shutdowns began this spring, Biden has only left his Delaware home a handful of times but has not traveled farther than Philadelphia. On Friday, he secured enough delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
Biden, the former vice president, is often praised by supporters for his ability to offer comfort to those in mourning. His first wife and infant daughter died in an automobile accident, and his son Beau died of brain cancer.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
UK slave trader’s statue toppled in anti-racism protests
Protesters tore down the statue of a notorious British slave trader Sunday and dumped it in a harbour on the second day of demonstrations against George Floyd's death.
Footage showed a few dozen people tie a rope around the neck of Edward Colston's statue and bring it to the ground in the southwestern city of Bristol.
They stamped on it for a few minutes before carrying it and heaving it into the harbour with a great cheer.
Red paint was splashed on Colston's face and a protestor put his knee to the statue's neck to recall how Floyd -- an unarmed African American -- was asphyxiated by a white policeman in the US city of Minneapolis last month.
Joyful PM Ardern declares New Zealand virus victory
New Zealand lifted all domestic coronavirus restrictions on Monday after its final COVID-19 patient was given the all clear, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealing she danced around her living room when told about the milestone.
While strict border controls will remain in place, Ardern said restrictions such as social distancing and limits on public gatherings were no longer needed.
"We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now," she said in a televised address, saying Kiwis had "united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus".
COVID-19
Britain starts mandatory self-quarantine for arrivals
Britain introduced a two-week quarantine on Monday for most people arriving from abroad to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, a measure roundly condemned by the ailing aviation sector.
The measure, which applies to both residents and visitors with some exceptions, aims to prevent a second wave of contagion from abroad.
But critics question why Britain, which was hardest hit by COVID-19 in Europe and is only gradually easing a lockdown, is inflicting more pain on hotels and airlines by reducing travel from countries with fewer virus cases.