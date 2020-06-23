US soldier plotted with ‘neo-Nazi cult’ to attack his own unit: prosecutors

An American soldier has been arrested for plotting with what prosecutors describe as a “neo-Nazi cult” to attack his own Army unit.

The Washington Post reports that 22-year-old Ethan Melzer gave intelligence about his unit to a racist U.K.-based group called the Order of Nine Angles so they could help launch an attack against it.

“Melzer allegedly provided this potentially deadly information intending that it be conveyed to jihadist terrorists,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Strauss described the planned attack as a “murderous ambush” and said Melzer was “motivated by racism and hatred as he attempted to carry out this ultimate act of betrayal.”

Melzer was arrested earlier this month and charged with conspiring and attempting to murder U.S. nationals, conspiring and attempting to murder military service members, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to murder and maim in a foreign country.