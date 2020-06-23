Quantcast
US soldier plotted with ‘neo-Nazi cult’ to attack his own unit: prosecutors

Published

2 hours ago

on

An American soldier has been arrested for plotting with what prosecutors describe as a “neo-Nazi cult” to attack his own Army unit.

The Washington Post reports that 22-year-old Ethan Melzer gave intelligence about his unit to a racist U.K.-based group called the Order of Nine Angles so they could help launch an attack against it.

“Melzer allegedly provided this potentially deadly information intending that it be conveyed to jihadist terrorists,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Strauss described the planned attack as a “murderous ambush” and said Melzer was “motivated by racism and hatred as he attempted to carry out this ultimate act of betrayal.”

Melzer was arrested earlier this month and charged with conspiring and attempting to murder U.S. nationals, conspiring and attempting to murder military service members, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to murder and maim in a foreign country.


Missouri cop pulled off streets after threatening driver over off-duty fender-bender

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

A Missouri police officer has been placed on desk duty after a video emerged of him threatening and invading the space of man while he was off duty, Fox 4 reports.

“I’m not working right now. I’m on vacation. I will f*ck you up. Sit down,” Officer Brandon Harrison tells Max McLeod in the video.

“Tell that to a judge. See who they f*cking believe, b*tch," Harrison tells McLeod. The video was filmed by McLeod fiancé, Summer Bohon.

Alan Dershowitz brutally mocked for claiming he brought his family to Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz on Monday night drew hackles from around the internet when he tried to defend himself against charges that he had traveled to the infamous island where deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein allegedly brought underage sex-trafficking victims.

Trump: ‘I was surprised’ with LGBTQ ruling since SCOTUS is ‘supposed to be in our favor’

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump says he was "surprised" with last week's historic Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ workers' civil rights, suggesting he was "supposed" to win.

Trump made clear he viewed the decision as a loss, given that, he says, the nation's highest court is supposed to "favor" him.

"I was surprised, I was surprised," Trump told CBN's David Brody Monday, who asked about the case that was decided by Trump's first SCOTUS appointee. "Some people felt that it was a decision that they weren’t as surprised as I was. Yeah, I was surprised."

The court ruled that LGBTQ workers are protected under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Trump has become the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history.

