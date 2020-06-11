US surgeon general speaks out on death of George Floyd: ‘That could be me on the side of a road with a knee in my neck’

Speaking to Politico, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained that it isn’t impossible that he could end up with a cop’s knee on his neck, even as a nationally recognized official in President Donald Trump’s government.
Floyd was “the same age that I am,” Adams told the site’s “Pulse Check” podcast in an interview. “And I look at him, and I really do think that could have been me.”
“That could be me, pulled over for speeding five miles over the speed limit,” he continued. “That could be me with a busted tail light. That could be me who is just seen as a black man and not as the surgeon general of the United States — especially if I’m not wearing a uniform, but I’m casually dressed in my hoodie and tennis shoes and athletic apparel — and that could be me on the side of a road with a knee in my neck.”
He explained that the reason so many people of color come out in support of Floyd is that they see themselves in him.
“I think really it’s why you have so many people angry and frustrated, because they saw that. They saw that,” Adams said. “And they didn’t see George Floyd alone. They saw themselves. They saw their faces there with that knee on their necks.”
