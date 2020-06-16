US vows to prevent Assad victory on eve of sanctions
The United States on Tuesday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that he will never secure a full victory and must reach a political compromise, on the eve of stinging new sanctions.
The war-torn nation has seen an intensifying economic crisis and on Wednesday the Caesar Act takes effect, a US law that targets companies that deal with Damascus.
Kelly Craft, the US ambassador to the United Nations, urged Assad to embrace Security Council Resolution 2254 of 2015 — which called for a ceasefire, elections and political transition in Syria — and talks under UN envoy Geir Pedersen.
“The Assad regime has a clear choice to make: pursue the political path established in Resolution 2254, or leave the United States with no other choice but to continue withholding reconstruction funding and impose sanctions against the regime and its financial backers,” Craft told the Security Council.
“The Trump administration will take decisive steps to prevent the Assad regime from securing a military victory, and to steer the regime and its allies back toward special envoy Pedersen and the UN-led political process,” she said.
Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, has succeeded in winning back virtually all of Syria except the Idlib area after a nine-year war that has killed more than 380,000 people.
The Caesar Act, passed by the US Congress last year with bipartisan support, seeks to prevent Assad’s normalization without accountability for human rights abuses.
The law penalizes in the United States any company that deals with Assad and blocks reconstruction assistance from Washington.
The law is named after a former Syrian military photographer who fled at great personal risk in 2014 with 55,000 images of brutality in Assad’s jails since he launched his crackdown on protests three years earlier.
With Syrian and Russian forces mounting a major offensive in Idlib, a UN-backed constitutional review aimed at reaching a peaceful solution has made little progress.
Pedersen told the Security Council that he was willing to resume constitutional talks in Geneva in late August.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Trump’s Iowa problem is a red flag that a ‘wipeout’ is on the way come Election Day: conservative
In her column for the Washington Post, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin highlighted reports coming out of normally Republican-reliable Iowa that are not good news for Donald Trump and could be a red flag that the president is looking at a debacle at the polls in November.
Over the weekend, polls in Iowa showed that Sen. Joni Ernst (R) has fallen behind Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in a race that should not have been close -- and that the president's numbers are barely better than the incumbent senator.
Breaking Banner
Prosecutor who quit Roger Stone case because of Trump and Barr’s interference to testify in House Judiciary hearing
S.J. Zelinsky was among the U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors who quit the Roger Stone case in February in response to interference from President Donald Trump. And Zelinsky, according to New York Times reporters Mattathias Schwartz and Charlie Savage, has agreed to testify about Stone’s case and interference from Trump and Attorney General William Barr next week on Wednesday, June 24 before the House Judiciary Committee.
House Democrats subpoenaed Zelinsky and another DOJ official, John W. Elias, who has also agreed to testify at the hearing. But one person who has refused to testify is Barr, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler — the New York Democrat who chairs the House Judiciary Committee — slammed him for it in an official statement.
Breaking Banner
Biracial family called ‘dirty’ and then refused access to shower house at Missouri campground
An Illinois family says they suffered discrimination and mistreatment during an out-of-state camping trip.
Megan Jones, of Alton, took her seven biracial children camping about 80 miles southwest at KOA Campgrounds, where she said the couple who franchise the campground treated her children "like garbage," reported The Kansas City Star.
Jones said the couple was rude to her children multiple times, and she said the woman called an older child "dirty" for allowing her 5-year-old brother to draw on the ground with chalk -- and threatened to kick the family out if they didn't clean up the marks.