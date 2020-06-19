Vegas mayor deletes ‘national martini day’ message sent on Juneteenth — that wasn’t even a real martini

The City of Las Vegas on Friday deleted a “National Martini Day” message sent from the mayor on Juneteenth.

Longtime Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted the tweet had been deleted.

The city of Las Vegas just deleted the tweet it put out for the Mayors Goodman on Juneteenth celebrating National Martini Day with a video produced by the city of them mixing a drink that, by the way, is not really a martini. But….always screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Md8fTdhuzN — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) June 19, 2020

The past two days we have seen the city of Las Vegas use taxpayer-funded resources for a councilwoman to baselessly attack the governor and promote the president and a mayor and a former mayor show how to make a faux martini. Kudos, city staff for your backbone. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) June 19, 2020

However, it appears the tweet may have just been a reposting of video from last Juneteenth.

In 2019, Mayor Carolyn Goodman honored her husband, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, on Juneteenth.

She declared the day “Oscar Goodman Martini Day in the city of Las Vegas and ask all residents to join me in recognizing Oscar and this festive occasion.”

In the video, the “martini” recipe was just gin shaken with ice with a jalapeño added.

Ending #NationalMartiniDay with a 🍸? You can bet @OscarBGoodmanLV is! @mayoroflasvegas shares the Goodman Martini recipe: pic.twitter.com/PBdMc3MbSD — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) June 20, 2019