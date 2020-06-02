Quantcast
Connect with us

Veteran newsman Dan Rather sees hope in the faces of the fearless striving for change

Published

1 min ago

on

Veteran newsman Dan Rather penned one of his epic Facebook posts trying to reassure Americans that after his years of reporting, he has ultimately seen progress when activists demand justice.

“The United States is not on the verge of collapse,” he explained. “I say this not to minimize the dangers of this moment. They are great. I say this not to negate the pain. It is deep. I say this not to normalize the injustices. They are real and have been festering for far too long.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote he has see the country “bend,” a reference to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous promise that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

It’s the “best spirit” of the American people that he says will help the country to bend without breaking.

“Is it bad now? Yes. We’re in trouble: a deadly pandemic combined with the worst economic situation since the Great Depression, mixed with a political crisis that has as part of its core a chaotic, dysfunctional, mean-spirited and divisive Presidency,” wrote Rather. “Our free press, the bulwark of our constitutional freedoms, is under great strain from partisan attacks and a crumbling business model. We see our ideals forsaken on issues from immigration to the climate crisis. We see science denied, and expertise in general accosted.”

But in Russia and China, Rather said, they’re using psychological war to attack the diversity of America. It was a reference to the reports of efforts by Russia to create divisions in the United States between people of color and whites.

“But what we are also seeing is what many already knew, especially people of color and other marginalized groups,” Rather continued. “America was in need of fixing. It is always in need of fixing. That is both the perils of promise of its journey towards what we hope will be a destiny of a “more perfect union.” Hope, of course, is important but far from sufficient. We also need the energy and ingenuity for action.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While things seem bad now, Rather promised it would get better and he sees hope in those working for change.

“I see it in the faces of the peaceful protesters and the fearless reporters telling the story,” he closed. “I see a nation that I know, multi-ethnic and multi-racial. I see mobilization and energy. I see an outpouring of love and support for our fellow citizens. I see many with power and privilege in this country refusing to sit on the sidelines. I see that we are celebrating Pride Month in June, and never would have felt that would have been possible. I see that this nation is being convulsed by structural, systemic, legal, and cultural problems that have long been in need of our collective attention. And I see millions of my fellow Americans saying give me a hammer, give me a handage, give me a ballot, let’s go out there and get to work.”

See the full post below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Protesters mock Trump with middle-finger salutes as he rides to Saint John Paul II National Shrine

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning drove to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine -- and he was greeted by anti-police brutality protesters who gave him the middle finger on his way.

Photos taken by ABC News White House correspondent Jon Karl show multiple people holding signs and flipping off the presidential motorcade during its trip.

"These were the images Donald Trump could see out the window of the presidential limo as his motorcade went from the White House to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine," Karl commented.

In addition to people giving Trump the middle finger, one protester was holding a sign that described Trump as a "bunker b*tch."

Continue Reading

Activism

He rushed to help an injured police officer in San Jose — he got shot with rubber bullets moments later

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

San Jose resident Tim Harper was only at the protests to march with allies when he saw a police officer get injured. He sprung into action, rushing to the officer's side, ABC7 reported.

A video shows Harper and two other officers carrying the man to safety and away from other protesters.

"I ran up there and grabbed his ankles and carried him to his car," he told ABC7 News.

Harper saw police shoot a teenage boy in the head and rushed to his aid next. He was furious.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Man jumps out of pickup to point rifle at protesters confronting Trump supporters

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

A California man was arrested Monday for pointing a rifle at police brutality protesters.

Video shows the man, later identified as 39-year-old Jacob Bracken, jump out of his pickup truck and point his weapon at protesters heading across a street in Upland to confront supporters of President Donald Trump, reported KCBS-TV.

"All right, everybody -- back the f*ck up," he shouts toward the crowd.

Police had ordered the crowd to disperse after blocking the street after the 6 p.m. curfew.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image