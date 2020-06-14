Video purportedly shows white woman setting Wendy’s on fire at scene of Rayshard Brooks killing
A video released on Twitter early Sunday morning is said to show a white woman at the scene of a fire at an Atlanta Wendy’s.
According to media reports, the Wendy’s where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed by police was set on fire during Saturday night’s protests.
KHOU reported that the Wendy’s blaze began as a dumpster fire before spreading to the restaurant.
Video shared on social media, purportedly shows a white woman contributing to the fire inside the restaurant.
“Look at white girl trying to set shit on fire,” someone narrating the video says. “Look at white girl trying to burn down a Wendy’s.”
“This wasn’t us,” he adds. “This wasn’t us.”
Watch the video below.
“Look at white girl trying to burn down the Wendy’s. This wasn’t us. This wasn’t us!” #AtlantaRiot #AtlantaProtest #atlanta pic.twitter.com/S4UxjMZXtG
— 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe 🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) June 14, 2020
Activism
Video purportedly shows white woman setting Wendy’s on fire at scene of Rayshard Brooks killing
A video released on Twitter early Sunday morning is said to show a white woman at the scene of a fire at an Atlanta Wendy's.
According to media reports, the Wendy's where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed by police was set on fire during Saturday night's protests.
KHOU reported that the Wendy's blaze began as a dumpster fire before spreading to the restaurant.
Activism
Police charge man with ‘disturbance’ for wearing blackface to George Floyd demonstration
A white man has reportedly been charged with creating a disturbance after showed up wearing blackface at a demonstration to honor George Floyd.
The incident was said to have occurred at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto over the weekend.
CTV reporter Lucas Meyer posted a video clip of the man being confronted by protesters before a police officer steps in to break up the disturbance.
Watch the video clip below.
UPDATE: #Toronto Police say the man who dressed up in #blackface this weekend at Nathan Phillips Square ahead of this weekend’s anti-Black racism rally has been charged with Causing a Disturbance. Unclear if he will face more charges, more to come.
Activism
Korean man beaten on California bus by passengers fearing ‘the Chinese virus’: report
A man of Korean ethnicity was reportedly beaten while riding a bus in Rialto, California.
The man's granddaughter revealed the incident in a post on Twitter, which included a photo of a man who had been badly beaten.
"My grandpa was just beat on the bus because he’s Korean [because] they didn’t want 'the Chinese virus' Trump started calling it the Chinese virus and everyone started going after Asians," she wrote. "Until you’re beaten because of your skin color you don’t have a say."
The granddaughter later reported that her grandfather is at home recovering. She said police are trying to find the people responsible for the beating.