Virginia judge rules Robert E. Lee statue will remain standing — for the time being

The battle over a Robert E. Lee statue will continue to drag out after a ruling by a state judge on Monday.

“A Richmond judge on Monday temporarily blocked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from removing a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Monument Avenue traffic circle where it has stood for 130 years,” The Washington Post reported. “A Richmond Circuit Court judge granted a 10-day injunction sought by William C. Gregory, who contends in a lawsuit that the state promised to ‘affectionately protect’ the statue when it annexed the land it stands on from Henrico County. The suit identifies Gregory as the great-grandson of a couple who were signatories to the deed.”

“Our administration is still reviewing the order,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said. “Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so.”

