Quantcast
Connect with us

Virginia man who plowed his truck into Black Lives Matter crowd is the head of the state’s Ku Klux Klan

Published

1 min ago

on

Over the weekend, a Virginia man was arrested for driving his truck into a crowd of protesters. It has now been revealed that the accused, Harry H. Rogers, is also the head of the Virginia chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

WTVR News reported Monday that Rogers was charged by police with attempted malicious wounding (a felony), destruction of property (also a felony), and assault and battery (a misdemeanor) after the incident. When he was arrested, Rogers confessed to officers he is the president of the Ku Klux Klan in the state and claimed to be the highest-ranking member of the Klan that is not in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology,” said Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor in a statement. “We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate.”

“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” she also said. “We lived through this in Virginia in Charlottesville in 2017. I promise Henricoans that this egregious criminal act will not go unpunished. Hate has no place here under my watch.”

Those who experienced the attack recalled that the “vehicle revved their engine” before he “drove through the protesters occupying the roadway,” said the Henrico Police spokesperson.

No one was seriously injured physically.

See the local news report below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kamala Harris clashes with The View’s Meghan McCain over ‘defunding the police’ — and explains what the slogan really means

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) clashed with Meghan McCain on "The View" Monday about the movement by protesters to "defund" police departments. McCain demanded a "yes or no" answer from Harris, but the senator said it isn't that simple.

"What do you mean by defunding?" she asked.

Harris said that her understanding of the slogan is that it isn’t about abolishing police and moving to an anarchy system; it’s about “reimagining public safety.”

"So, Meghan, I think that a big part of this conversation really is about reimagining how we do public safety in America which I support which is this: we have confused the idea that to achieve safety, you put more cops on the street instead of understanding to achieve safe and healthy communities," said Harris.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: White man jumps out of Uber to confront Kentucky protesters — gets punched and then punished by employer

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

A white man jumped out of an Uber to berate protesters in Kentucky -- and then a fight broke out in the middle of the street.

Uber driver Mohammed Amidu stopped at a red light late Saturday in downtown Lexington, and he said protesters then peacefully moved through the intersection while the car was stopped, reported WKYT-TV.

Protesters remained in the intersection as the light changed to green, and Amidu said one of the passengers, 46-year-old Jason Ritter, jumped out of the back seat and began wagging his finger and yelling at protesters.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain says Trump has been ‘neutered’: ‘President bone spurs is scared of the crisis in front of him’

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

"The View" returned from a break Monday, 14 days after the slaying of George Floyd. Republican co-host Meghan McCain said that she sees President Donald Trump "neutered" by the collection of crises facing the United States.

She cited the recent polls revealing that Americans view Trump as far outside the mainstream on the issue of police brutality. Up against former Vice President Joe Biden, McCain said that it's clear Trump is losing and Americans believe the country is on the wrong track.

"So, I have been really sort of grossly fascinated by how neutered President Trump and his administration has been by this extreme crisis," she said. "He hasn't given an interview or an address to the nation. All he has done as you pointed out, Whoopi, was cross the street and hold up a Bible quite awkwardly which might work for some people in his base, but it's certainly not working for the vast majority of our population."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image