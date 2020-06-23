Vulnerable Senate Republican breaks with Trump on accusation that Obama committed ‘treason’

President Donald Trump’s unhinged allegation that former President Barack Obama committed “treason” is not finding much support from one vulnerable Republican lawmaker.

Politico’s Andrew Desiderio reports that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was asked about Trump’s allegations, and the North Carolina senator refused to back up the president’s claims.

“I don’t think that President Obama committed treason,” Tillis said.

Trump’s allegations of “treason” against his predecessor revolve around his role into the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Tillis faces a tough reelection battle in his home state this year, as Real Clear Politics’ current polling average shows him up by less than a point over Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.