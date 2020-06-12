WATCH: Anchor rips Trump on CNN for being ‘really pathetic and unworthy of office’

On CNN Friday, late-night anchor Don Lemon tore into President Donald Trump for his remarks about Abraham Lincoln on Fox News.

“63 percent of Americans disapprove of how this president is handling race relations. He just won’t hear them,” said Lemon. “You can hear him, right? You can hear him comparing himself to President Lincoln. Lincoln, who freed thousands and thousands of enslaved black people?”

“I think I have done more for the Black people than any other president,” said Trump to Black Fox News reporter Harris Faulkner in the clip. “And let’s take a pass on Lincoln. Because he did good, although it’s always questionable.” To which Harris responded, “We are free, Mr. President. He did well.”

“Questionable? Lincoln’s legacy is ‘questionable’?” said Lemon. “That’s pathetic! Really pathetic and unworthy of office. I don’t know whether this president is questioning the legacy of Lincoln, or whether he can’t admit anybody was a better president.”

Watch below: