WATCH: Anchor rips Trump on CNN for being ‘really pathetic and unworthy of office’
On CNN Friday, late-night anchor Don Lemon tore into President Donald Trump for his remarks about Abraham Lincoln on Fox News.
“63 percent of Americans disapprove of how this president is handling race relations. He just won’t hear them,” said Lemon. “You can hear him, right? You can hear him comparing himself to President Lincoln. Lincoln, who freed thousands and thousands of enslaved black people?”
“I think I have done more for the Black people than any other president,” said Trump to Black Fox News reporter Harris Faulkner in the clip. “And let’s take a pass on Lincoln. Because he did good, although it’s always questionable.” To which Harris responded, “We are free, Mr. President. He did well.”
“Questionable? Lincoln’s legacy is ‘questionable’?” said Lemon. “That’s pathetic! Really pathetic and unworthy of office. I don’t know whether this president is questioning the legacy of Lincoln, or whether he can’t admit anybody was a better president.”
Watch below:
CNN
Reverend condemns Oklahoma City police for shocking video: ‘What we witnessed was a murder’
On CNN Friday, Oklahoma reverend and Women's March activist Sheri Dickerson slammed the police procedures of Oklahoma City in reference to the new video from a fatal arrest in 2019 showing Derrick Scott screaming "I can't breathe," and one officer replying "I don't care."
"The officers, as I said, were cleared of any wrongdoing," said host Erin Burnett. "What's your reaction to that?"
"The officers were cleared of any wrongdoing apparently based on the protocol and policy of the Oklahoma City Police Department," said Dickerson. "And that is one of the reasons why we know that the policies and the procedures have to be changed because what we saw was total disrespect and disregard for the humanity of Mr. Scott. And I don't know how you try that. I don't know what is in a curricula, and I don't know what comes with de-escalation. What we witnessed was a murder."
CNN
Black mayor slams police unions for blocking public accountability: Unions were ‘built to protect people like George Floyd’
On CNN Friday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter laid into police unions for attacking calls for public accountability and shielding bad officers from oversight.
"We just learned today, Mayor, former police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive his pension even if he's convicted in George Floyd's murder," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Does that sound like justice to you?"
"Of course it doesn't sound like justice to me," said Carter. "And this digs right into the fact that our police unions, those police union contracts across the country, have just protected officers despite really whatever they do ... every person, every member of humanity I know, can look at that video and say it's profoundly wrong, and yet we see the president of the Minneapolis police union mad that you won't call [Floyd] a violent criminal. We see police unions across the country saying, you guys are treating police like animals or like dogs, things like that that we heard out of New York. It's just a real shame."