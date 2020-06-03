WATCH: Armed federal officers swarm clergy as they hold vigil for George Floyd

On Wednesday, clergy with the Episcopal Diocese of Washington held a vigil for George Floyd — only to be surrounded by armed federal officers from a number of different agencies.

Images and video were captured by WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez.

Watch below:

You can’t get anywhere near Lafayette Park today since police expanded their perimeter. There are national guard and what look like federal corrections officers blocking 16th street, but about half these guys don’t have visible insignia or badges. pic.twitter.com/U1KtRnSpVj — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 3, 2020

They keep boosting their numbers. The episcopal diocese of Washington is holding a vigil here at 16th and I with around a hundred people. They’re sure bringing in a lot of extra boots to watch over an event led by clergy. pic.twitter.com/w0sHRmUgmp — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 3, 2020

Closeups. A lot of them are federal Bureau of Prisons officers. SORT stands for Special Operations Response Team, a BOP tactical unit. Probably based in Texas going off the flag patches and “FCC Beaumont.” pic.twitter.com/WAQDtuiUik — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 3, 2020