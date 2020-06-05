WATCH: Bat-wielding 75-year-old white woman tries to block peaceful protesters from marching

In an incident that was caught on video this Wednesday, an elderly woman in East Grand Rapids, Michigan, brandished a bat as she confronted people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Speaking to WOODTV, the woman said she was just simply defending her community.

“I just simply stated, you know, ‘You’re not going to burn down East,’” 75-year-old Karla Anderson said.

The video shows protesters marching down the street when Anderson, hoisting the bat in a confrontational manner. Some protesters yell, “Leave her alone,” but one man on the bike attempted to take the bat away from her anyway. Others stepped in to try to diffuse the situation.

Watch WOODTV’s report on the story below: