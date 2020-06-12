WATCH: Body cam footage shows cops taunting and refusing to help man as he drowned in a creek

The family of a 24-year-old Tennessee man who drowned as police looked on are calling for justice after body cam video of the incident was released to the public, the New York Post reports.

Johnny “JJ” Baldwin, 24, fell into a creek as he was trying to flee police on foot after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation. As Baldwin cried out for help, cops can be heard calling him a “dumb a**” and taunting him while failing to provide help.

“Well then, swim,” one officer says in response to Baldwin’s pleas. “Your dumb a** jumped in the river.”

When one officer finally offered to help, another officer stopped him. When one officer pointed out that Baldwin was submerged, another officer was dismissive, saying that he was “doing it on purpose.”

Speaking to ABC News, Winchester Police Chief Richard Lewis called the incident an “extremely sad situation,” adding that the officers “made the right decision” because it was dark and they did not have the proper training for water rescues.

