WATCH: Body cam footage shows cops taunting and refusing to help man as he drowned in a creek

Published

13 mins ago

on

The family of a 24-year-old Tennessee man who drowned as police looked on are calling for justice after body cam video of the incident was released to the public, the New York Post reports.

Johnny “JJ” Baldwin, 24, fell into a creek as he was trying to flee police on foot after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation. As Baldwin cried out for help, cops can be heard calling him a “dumb a**” and taunting him while failing to provide help.

“Well then, swim,” one officer says in response to Baldwin’s pleas. “Your dumb a** jumped in the river.”

When one officer finally offered to help, another officer stopped him. When one officer pointed out that Baldwin was submerged, another officer was dismissive, saying that he was “doing it on purpose.”

Speaking to ABC News, Winchester Police Chief Richard Lewis called the incident an “extremely sad situation,” adding that the officers “made the right decision” because it was dark and they did not have the proper training for water rescues.

Watch:


California cop killing suspect wrote far-right ‘boogaloo’ slogans in blood: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

The California man who ambushed two Santa Cruz County deputies, killing one of them, reportedly scrawled right-wing extremist phrases in blood on a car before he was arrested, NBC News reports.

Steven Carrillo killed Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and critically injured another deputy on June 6th. He also threw pipe bombs at police. Before he was arrested, he wrote the word “boog” and “I became unreasonable” in blood on the hood of a car. As NBC News points out, “Boog” is short for boogaloo, which is a far-right anti-government movement that originated on the extremist site 4chan.

Rick Wilson: ‘Frightened boy’ Trump has the military on edge as officials fear he will illegally order them to shoot protesters

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson this week warned that President Donald Trump came very close earlier this month to creating a situation in which the United States military opened fire on American citizens.

Speaking on a weekly Daily Beast podcast, Wilson said that Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, publicly apologized for appearing at the president's St. John's Church photo-op stunt because he was hearing from people within the Pentagon who were deeply uncomfortable with where the president was pushing them,

