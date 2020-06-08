Quantcast
WATCH: Child left sobbing after woman threatens to kill her mother for participating in Black Lives Matter rally

Published

3 mins ago

on

A video that seems to show a woman confronting a mother and her 8-year-old daughter during a protest in Bakersfield, California, has gone viral and now the mother is telling her story to KGET.

Erika Baze says that she and her daughter were headed home from a Black Lives Matter protest when a woman confronted them, telling them that they didn’t belong in the area and that she was going to call the police. When the woman started to get violent, that’s when Baze said she pulled out her camera and began recording.

At one point, the woman says, “I will f*cking kill you” before her husband intervenes.

Watch KGET’s report on the story below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Kayleigh McEnany goes off on CNN after reporter grills her about violently clearing out Lafayette Square for Trump’s photo-op

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

During the Monday press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that President Donald Trump has "no regrets" for having protesters teargassed, beaten and shot with pepper and rubber bullets so that he could do a photo-op at the St. John's Church.

“There’s no regrets on the part of this White House,” Kayleigh McEnany told the media. “We stand by those actions.“

She then claimed protesters "burned down" St. John's Church, which is factually inaccurate.

https://twitter.com/RossPalombo/status/1270063727858126848

She went on claim that the Justice Department and Park Police were the ones responsible for the decision, however, the two government entities have already been caught in lies about not using the chemical gas. Attorney General Bill Barr even went so far as to say that "pepper spray is not a chemical irritant."

‘People were dying, you idiot’: Trump shredded for boasting about low crime rates — after forgetting about COVID-19 lockdowns

Published

55 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump championed himself for a huge victory of reducing crime to one of its lowest levels in history in a Monday tweet.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1270018789250400257

It was a conclusion that many questioned since the United States has been shut down for almost the entirety of 2020. It was compared to taking credit for there not being any school shootings in 2020, since schools have been closed for much of the 2020 school year.

The same can be said for a reduction in car crashes, which has seen such a significant decline that auto insurance companies are returning money to some customers. Trump is not responsible for the reduction in car crashes either.

