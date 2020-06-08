WATCH: Child left sobbing after woman threatens to kill her mother for participating in Black Lives Matter rally

A video that seems to show a woman confronting a mother and her 8-year-old daughter during a protest in Bakersfield, California, has gone viral and now the mother is telling her story to KGET.

Erika Baze says that she and her daughter were headed home from a Black Lives Matter protest when a woman confronted them, telling them that they didn’t belong in the area and that she was going to call the police. When the woman started to get violent, that’s when Baze said she pulled out her camera and began recording.

At one point, the woman says, “I will f*cking kill you” before her husband intervenes.

Watch KGET’s report on the story below: