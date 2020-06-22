WATCH: Congress has plan to ‘eliminate’ Bill Barr’s office budget if he ignores subpoena to testify
On MSNBC Monday, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) revealed that Congress is willing to play a drastic card to make sure Attorney General William Barr respects their subpoena for information on decision to fire SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman.
“Do you expect that Attorney General Barr will respect the subpoena, or do you expect that he’ll defy it?” asked host Rachel Maddow.
“Let me say we have other remedies too, to try to force the attorney general,” said Nadler. “We can eliminate his office budget. There are a number of things we can do, which we will do.”
“His office budget, like his paper clips budget?” asked Maddow. “Or does he have some sort of large discretionary amount of funding that you could cut off? What do you mean by his office budget?”
“We are talking about the budget in the Department of Justice,” said Nadler.
“Oh,” said Maddow, sounding taken aback.
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Secret Service kicks out press corps as protesters declare ‘Black House Autonomous Zone’ near Trump’s residence
Protests in Washington, DC heated up on Monday evening.
"The US Secret Service on Monday evening told members of the White House press corps to immediately leave the White House grounds, a highly unusual decision that did not immediately come with an explanation," CNN reports. "The decision came during an ongoing demonstration in Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House where protestors were trying to bring down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson that stands in the middle of the park."
"Protesters spray painted "BHAZ" on the pillars of St. John's Episcopal Church, which sits across the street from Lafayette Square. The acronym stands for 'Black House Autonomous Zone,' an apparent reference to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle where protesters have taken over a six-square-block area of the city and kept out police in order to set up their own self-governing space," CNN explained.
Breaking Banner
Oregon church cited Trump to ignore state rules on public gatherings — now it has 236 COVID cases
On Monday, The Oregonian reported that the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Union County, Oregon is tied to 236 cases of COVID-19 in the area — in a county with 258 cases. Furthermore, the report said, the president's push to reopen churches was cited as why Lighthouse chose to ignore public health directives.
"In a May 22 Instagram post, Lighthouse Pentecostal Church said it would begin in-person services Memorial Day weekend 'in accordance' with President Donald Trump’s demands that states allow churches to open," reported Celina Tebor. "At the time, Union County was still in Phase 1 of reopening, in which religious groups are not allowed to convene in large groups. The governor allowed faith groups to meet in gatherings of 25 people if congregants stayed a certain distance apart."