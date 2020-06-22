WATCH: Congress has plan to ‘eliminate’ Bill Barr’s office budget if he ignores subpoena to testify

On MSNBC Monday, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) revealed that Congress is willing to play a drastic card to make sure Attorney General William Barr respects their subpoena for information on decision to fire SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman.

“Do you expect that Attorney General Barr will respect the subpoena, or do you expect that he’ll defy it?” asked host Rachel Maddow.

“Let me say we have other remedies too, to try to force the attorney general,” said Nadler. “We can eliminate his office budget. There are a number of things we can do, which we will do.”

“His office budget, like his paper clips budget?” asked Maddow. “Or does he have some sort of large discretionary amount of funding that you could cut off? What do you mean by his office budget?”

“We are talking about the budget in the Department of Justice,” said Nadler.

“Oh,” said Maddow, sounding taken aback.

Watch below: