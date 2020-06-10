WATCH: Cops arrest black journalist covering protest — even after he repeatedly identifies himself as press

The Delaware State Police this week arrested a black photographer who was covering anti-police brutality protests for the local Dover Post newspaper.

The Delaware News Journal reports that journalist Andre Lamar was detained by police this week after he started asking them why they were arresting several peaceful demonstrators.

In a video that was streamed on Facebook Live, Lamar can be seen asking the officers what the protesters have done to warrant arrest. At this point an officer walks over to him and pins him to the ground.

“I’m with the press, I’m with press!” Lamar repeatedly tells the officer as he handcuffs him.

In an interview with the Delaware News Journal, Lamar says that at least two officers pushed him to the ground.

“I get tackled down to the ground and I couldn’t see it, but I know that I felt at least two bodies on me,” Lamar said. “I have really long hair all the way down to my waist and that was getting pulled as they had me on my stomach.”

Lamar was released without being charged roughly an hour after his arrest.

Delaware Gov. John Carney, after seeing video of Lamar’s arrest, said that police made the wrong call in detaining Lamar.

“Reporters have a fundamental right to cover the demonstrations we’re seeing in Delaware and across our country,” he said. “They should not be arrested for doing their jobs. That’s not acceptable.”

Watch the video below.

The following is the full, uncut, 2:19 video of USA TODAY Network journalist Andre Lamar, who filmed his own arrest on Facebook Live while he was covering a protest in Delaware Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/538xxebtsl — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 10, 2020