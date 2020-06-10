WATCH: Cops arrest black journalist covering protest — even after he repeatedly identifies himself as press
The Delaware State Police this week arrested a black photographer who was covering anti-police brutality protests for the local Dover Post newspaper.
The Delaware News Journal reports that journalist Andre Lamar was detained by police this week after he started asking them why they were arresting several peaceful demonstrators.
In a video that was streamed on Facebook Live, Lamar can be seen asking the officers what the protesters have done to warrant arrest. At this point an officer walks over to him and pins him to the ground.
“I’m with the press, I’m with press!” Lamar repeatedly tells the officer as he handcuffs him.
In an interview with the Delaware News Journal, Lamar says that at least two officers pushed him to the ground.
“I get tackled down to the ground and I couldn’t see it, but I know that I felt at least two bodies on me,” Lamar said. “I have really long hair all the way down to my waist and that was getting pulled as they had me on my stomach.”
Lamar was released without being charged roughly an hour after his arrest.
Delaware Gov. John Carney, after seeing video of Lamar’s arrest, said that police made the wrong call in detaining Lamar.
“Reporters have a fundamental right to cover the demonstrations we’re seeing in Delaware and across our country,” he said. “They should not be arrested for doing their jobs. That’s not acceptable.”
Watch the video below.
The following is the full, uncut, 2:19 video of USA TODAY Network journalist Andre Lamar, who filmed his own arrest on Facebook Live while he was covering a protest in Delaware Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/538xxebtsl
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 10, 2020
WATCH: Neighbors stunned as cop takes down Black Amazon driver for parking the wrong way
A neighborhood in Warren, Michigan expressed shock this week when local police took down a black Amazon driver for merely parking the wrong way on their street.
Fox 2 Detroit reports that witnesses say the Amazon driver was tackled by a police officer shortly after delivering a package to local resident Diana Gouim.
Gouim's neighbor, Geri Cheatham, tells Fox 2 Detroit that she didn't understand why the police officer tackled the driver and why he then called for backup.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: White man spews the N-word at Black officers because he’s upset about George Floyd’s killing
In a video circulating online, a man can be seen hurling racist insults at two African American police officers in Washington D.C., NBC Washington reports.
The man, who is white, is seen in the video walking up to the officers and accusing them of killing someone.
"Who?" one of the officers asks.
"George Floyd," the man responds.
When the officer points out that Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, the man responds that "the culture of cops killed this guy and as a result the whole city's shut down because of you people," before launching into a tirade of expletives and racial slurs.
Breaking Banner
Christopher Columbus was a genocidal maniac — AND a bumbling idiot
Communities across America are beginning to embrace Indigenous People's Day. Is this an example of political correctness run amok, as conservatives tend to see it? Or, are liberals right in arguing that it's an important acknowledgement that beneath the foundation of our vaunted Western values lie the scorched remains of millions of native Americans?
Allow me to offer a Third Way.
It's true that by modern standards, Christopher Columbus was clearly a genocidal maniac, although his brutality toward indigenous people wasn't all that exceptional in the context of early European colonialism.