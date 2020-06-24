Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Fight breaks out after restaurant manager calls woman the N-word to her face

Published

29 mins ago

on

This Monday, Twitter and Reddit users shared a video showing a violent, racist incident outside a sushi restaurant in Seattle.

In the video, a person later identified as a general manager at Momiji calls a black woman the N-word, then gets into a physical fight with her and group of people before bystanders intervene. According to Eater Seattle, the incident took place in the area now known at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), “a community that formed during Seattle’s protests against police brutality and racial injustices.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement posted to Instagram, Momiji’s owners apologized for the incident.

“Momiji will not tolerate this type of racist malicious behavior towards any member of our community. The manager in question was terminated immediately. His partnership is no longer valid.”

The restaurant’s owners promised to enact racial bias training for their staff, feed free meals to CHOP residents, and donate thousands of dollars to causes devoted to helping the black community, such as WA-BLOC and Creative Justice.

But as Eater Seattle points out, the organizations have refused the Momiji donations.

“This reactionary donation undermines the integrity and intentionality of our organization. As a result, we at WA-BLOC and Creative Justice have refunded the donation. Accepting a lump sum of funding does nothing to hold donors and businesses like this accountable.” a statement from WA-BLOC read. “We are calling on Momiji to use the $10,000 that was originally donated to WA-BLOC and Creative Justice to pay reparations to the Black womxn who was subjected to hate and abuse by Momiji’s former general manager. Restitution is owed to the person who was directly harmed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch an archived version of the incident below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Fight breaks out after restaurant manager calls woman the N-word to her face

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

This Monday, Twitter and Reddit users shared a video showing a violent, racist incident outside Capitol Hill sushi restaurant Momiji.

In the video, a person later identified as a general manager at Momiji calls a black woman the N-word, then gets into a physical fight with her and group of people before bystanders intervene. According to Eater Seattle, the incident took place in the area now known at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), "a community that formed during Seattle’s protests against police brutality and racial injustices."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Denying reality is no longer working: New COVID-19 spike could be Trump’s Waterloo as Republican women flee the GOP

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

President Trump had his spirits lifted a little bit on Tuesday when he visited his beloved unfinished border wall and held an event in a megachurch filled with 3,000 cheering fans demonstrating their devotion in Phoenix, one of the most intense COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Virtually none of the crowd wore masks and they sat together, shoulder to shoulder, for hours, screaming and laughing, sharing their aerosols with abandon.

Trump was no doubt reassured by the spectacle. They love him so much they are ready to die for him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Oklahoma cops face chokehold investigation after claiming it was used to ‘assist’ suspect

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A police officer in Sallisaw, Oklahoma is on vacation and administrative leave while being investigated for using an unauthorized chokehold.

In an incident which occurred on June 7, officers responded to reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived on the scene, no gun was found. But body camera footage reportedly shows Lt. Billy Oliver asking another man, "Do you want to go?"

"Get out of my face, Billy," the man replies.

In the video, Oliver appears to put the man in a chokehold, forcing him to the ground. The man was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was later released on a cash bond of $497.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image