Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Fuming woman arrested after confronting family over Black Lives Matter signs

Published

1 min ago

on

An argument over Black Lives Matter signs in an Iowa family’s yard led to a woman’s arrest this Sunday.

KCCI reports that Renee Corell-Newman was charged by Clive Police with public intoxication and criminal trespass after she refused to leave the home of Shawnice and Michael Cameron after complaining about their signs.

“She was just so upset, and we really went … we tried to educate her,” Shawnice Cameron said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron’s daughter captured a portion of the confrontation on video.

“I apologize you’re offended, but those signs are going to stay there, okay?” Shawnice Cameron tells the woman, who then fires back that the signs also offended her husband.

“I said, ‘I’m a white woman. You’re a white woman,’” she told KCCI. “I said, ‘When your husband leaves to go to the store, do you have a fear that he’s not going to come home?’ and she said, ‘No.’”

“Right now, when you see people getting murdered for jogging, for sleeping, for doing something that could have been a citation and they died — that is inconceivable in 2020,” she added.

Shawnice said she sells Black Lives Matter signs for $10, with fifty percent of the proceeds going to the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP and the other 50% to the Des Moines Black Lives Matter group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:

My heart hurts that this happened. When I opened the door I thought she was introducing herself (we moved here in…

Posted by Shawnice Cameron on Sunday, June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Historian Ken Burns calls for Confederate monuments to come down — as Trump threatens statue protesters

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

On Tuesday evening, according to Yahoo News, historian Ken Burns said on CNN that he supports the removal of Confederate monuments.

“I think we’re in the middle of an enormous reckoning right now in which the anxieties and the pains and the torments of injustice are bubbling up to the surface,” said Burns. “It’s very important for people like me, of my complexion, to it be as quiet as possible and to listen. What I know from my reading of history is that the confederate monuments have to go.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Internet schools ‘ignorant’ student at Trump rally who called Aunt Jemima ‘picture of American dream’

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Her name is Reagan Escudé. Video of her speech during Tuesday's Phoenix rally hosted by Turning Point USA and headlined by President Donald Trump has gone viral, with over 4 million views in just 12 hours.

"Aunt Jemima was canceled," Reagan says, sounding as if she has a lump in her throat. "And if you didn't know, Nancy Green, the original, first Aunt Jemima, she was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup that we love and we have in our pantries today."

“Aunt Jemima was canceled… She was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup." -- A student at Trump’s event on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/jgONhiXiza

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Maine Republican shares Confederate flag post to honor ‘colored comrades’ from Army

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A Maine Republican legislator shared a Facebook meme featuring the Confederate flag, which he says was intended to honor his "colored comrades" from the U.S. Army.

State Rep. Sheldon Hanington (R-Lincoln) shared a post from "The Brotherhood" social media page challenging followers to repost the Confederate battle flag, with the caption, "We will not back down from our heritage," reported the Bangor Daily News.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image