WATCH: GOP’s Kevin McCarthy lashes out at reporter for asking him about Trump’s racist ‘kung flu’ rant

Published

1 min ago

on

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday angrily lashed out at a reporter for asking him what he thought of President Donald Trump calling the novel coronavirus the “kung flu.”

During a press conference, a reporter asked McCarthy if he thought it was appropriate to describe the virus as the “kung flu,” a clear play on the Chinese martial art kung fu that has been called out as “highly offensive” even by Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“Do you think that’s the most pressing issue you have about the coronavirus?” McCarthy angrily replied. “What I’m thinking about is why that is your most pressing issue as a question. When we see a spike in coronavirus, you’re concerned about somebody and the way they name it!”

To emphasize his point, McCarthy then told the reporter, “That’s appalling to me!”

Watch the video below.


