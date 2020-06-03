WATCH: Here are some unifying moments during the George Floyd protests that were overlooked

While there was plenty of destruction and looting for news cameras to film this past week, there were also plenty of peaceful, unifying moments as well. A local news outlet in Houston, Texas, chose to focus on those peaceful moments, and compiled a few examples that were captured on video.

One of the most covered moments featured Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, whose emotional speech to protesters was shared widely.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there were other moments in the city as well. One incident captured on video shows what happened when two different protest groups happened to link up on a city street.

I just want to share this video of two completely different protest groups in Houston that just so happened to link up at the same time & the whole crowds reaction 🤘🏾#HoustonProtest pic.twitter.com/lRI5dRwPWc — CEO of 𝔅𝔬𝔬𝔩𝔦𝔫 (@Diremuse) May 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday night, Houston’s City Hall lit up with the colors of George Floyd’s high school.

🔴🟡 for #GeorgeFloyd. City Hall lit up with Yates HS colors, where Floyd graduated in the nineties. Yesterday was a thing of beauty, #Houston. We’re you there? 60,000 people surrounded this building, demanding justice for Floyd and equality. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bPqIWn0Q8h — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more over at ABC13 News.