Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Here are some unifying moments during the George Floyd protests that were overlooked

Published

1 min ago

on

While there was plenty of destruction and looting for news cameras to film this past week, there were also plenty of peaceful, unifying moments as well. A local news outlet in Houston, Texas, chose to focus on those peaceful moments, and compiled a few examples that were captured on video.

One of the most covered moments featured Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, whose emotional speech to protesters was shared widely.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there were other moments in the city as well. One incident captured on video shows what happened when two different protest groups happened to link up on a city street.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday night, Houston’s City Hall lit up with the colors of George Floyd’s high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more over at ABC13 News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I don’t want to be in the room with the guy’: European allies are ‘turning their backs’ on Trump

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

"With the virus and the riots, 'the emperor has no clothes.'”

President Donald Trump has offended America's long-time European allies to such a great degree they avoid looking to him for leadership or partnership, and "are turning their backs on him," The New York Times reports.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel "was so uncomfortable" with the thought of being with President Trump at the G-7 this summer, she told French President Emmanuel Macron, "I don’t want to be in the room with the guy," according to William Drozdiak, a Brookings Institution senior fellow. Drozdiak has just published a book based on a series of interviews with the French President.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DC National Guard to investigate use of a helicopter to disperse George Floyd protestors in the US capital: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

In Washington, D.C., “Justice for George Floyd” protestors have been patrolled not only by the Washington Police, but also, by the District of Columbia National Guard — which, according to the Army Times, is investigating the use of an unarmed helicopter that was used in what appeared to be an attempt to disperse a crowd.

In an official statement released on Tuesday night, June 2, the D.C. National Guard announced, “DCNG Commanding General has directed an investigation into the actions of our rotary aviation assets June 1. Our priority is the safety of our Guardsmen who support civil authorities. We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of citizens and their right to protest.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Secret recording reveals New York cops admitting to framing and beating residents

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 3, 2020

By

Secret recordings reveal New York police officers admitting to framing and beating residents and collaborating with drug dealers

A whistleblower officer turned over the tapes to Gothamist and WNYC-FM, and the recordings capture hours of conversations between Mount Vernon police officers discussing shocking acts of misconduct.

“I need to have something tangible,” said Murashea Bovell, a 12-year department veteran who has blown the whistle for years on fellow officers. “Something to prove that what I was saying is true, and wouldn’t fall on deaf ears if the time came.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image