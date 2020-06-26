Quantcast
WATCH: Irate woman coughs on cancer patient during dispute with store employees

Published

2 hours ago

on

An incident in Florida was captured on video, showing an irate woman cough on a person filming her during a dispute in a Jacksonville shopping center, First Coast News reports.

Heather Sprague, who recorded the video and who was coughed on, is a cancer patient.

“I’m off to find a Covid test, thanks Karen*cough, cough*” she wrote in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

“I did not speak, react, or engage. Simply stood to document the behavior,” Sprague wrote. “When bullies are faced with accountability they must acknowledge the unacceptability of their actions. Within 30 seconds of filming her tirade was done and she left the poor staff in peace.”

Watch the video below:


Florida man melts down in crazed anti-mask town hall appearance: ‘I will not be muzzled like a mad dog’

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Emotions ran high as a Florida county discussed mandating masks as COVID-19 surges in the state.

One man blasted St. Lucie County commissioners for considering the rule, CBS 12 News reports.

"We are being lied to, our freedoms are being taken forever and I will not be muzzled like a mad dog," he shouted. "This is sick and you ought to be ashamed of yourself for being a part of this."

"It's time for us to stand up for our freedoms because if we stand back and let these pieces of cr*p handle our freedoms we'll have nothing left -- in fact, we'll end up being dead," the man predicted.

Trump may lose in November — and trigger a new national crisis

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Let’s assume that Donald Trump loses the election in November.

Yes, that’s a mighty big assumption, despite all the polls currently favoring the Democrats. If the economy begins to recover and the first wave of Covid-19 subsides (without a second wave striking), Donald Trump’s reelection prospects could improve greatly. The Republican Party has a huge war chest ready to fund ads galore, massive targeted outreach, and widespread voter suppression. And if all that isn’t enough, the president could borrow a tactic from the dictators he so admires and cancel the election outright out of concern over the coronavirus or some fabricated emergency.

Senate Republicans revive investigation of Hunter Biden: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

According to a report from POLITICO, a Senate committee is targeting former Obama administration officials once again in an investigation targeting Joe Biden’s son, demanding transcribed interviews and documents.

"The renewed scrutiny from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee comes amid intensifying efforts by President Donald Trump to target Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, over what the president and his allies portray as a corruption scandal that disqualifies the former vice president," POLITICO reports.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.

