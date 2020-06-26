WATCH: Irate woman coughs on cancer patient during dispute with store employees

An incident in Florida was captured on video, showing an irate woman cough on a person filming her during a dispute in a Jacksonville shopping center, First Coast News reports.

Heather Sprague, who recorded the video and who was coughed on, is a cancer patient.

“I’m off to find a Covid test, thanks Karen*cough, cough*” she wrote in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

“I did not speak, react, or engage. Simply stood to document the behavior,” Sprague wrote. “When bullies are faced with accountability they must acknowledge the unacceptability of their actions. Within 30 seconds of filming her tirade was done and she left the poor staff in peace.”

Watch the video below: