WATCH: John Bolton refuses to say whether he’d rather Trump or Biden be president
At the end of CNN’s interview with ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, anchor Wolf Blitzer pressed him about his refusal to back former Vice President Joe Biden, even as his book characterizes President Donald Trump as a danger to the country.
“You say you won’t vote for Joe Biden,” said Blitzer. “You won’t vote for President Trump. You want him to be a one-term president. Will America be safer in a Biden presidency or a second term Trump presidency?”
“Look, I think trying to compare Biden and Trump is comparing — I don’t think it is possible to do,” said Bolton. “I think, philosophically, Joe Biden is in the wrong place.”
“Which presidency would make the country more in danger?” asked Blitzer.
“The danger of the Trump presidency is his lack of decision-making on what could be crises,” said Bolton. “I recount conversations with John Kelly on this point. I think his conduct in the coronavirus pandemic shows what the risks are. In a more serious crisis, you have to worry he would follow the same pattern.”
“You would be more comfortable with a Trump presidency or Biden presidency?” asked Blitzer. “That is the choice here.”
“Look, that’s what I thought in 2016. I’ve changed my mind,” said Bolton. “I am going to write in a conservative Republican. I won’t violate my philosophy. I could not in good conscience vote for Donald Trump. I live in Maryland and my vote doesn’t make any difference anyway.”
“What if you lived in Florida or Ohio?” said Blitzer.
“I would write in a conservative Republican,” said Bolton. “I am not going to vote for Donald Trump. That is one less vote than he got in 2016.”
Watch below:
CNN
