WATCH: John Oliver schools cop unions, a Virginia politician, a NASCAR-driving loser and Kayleigh McEnany in less than 4 minutes

Published

1 min ago

on

After another epic takedown on Fox News host Tucker Carlson, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver schooled police unions on why they’re intentionally left out of many conversations about reforming public safety.

Last week, New York City police union president Michael O’Meara screamed into a microphone saying that he and his fellow officers deserve some respect.

“We’ve been left out of the conversation. We’ve been vilified. It’s disgusting,” he told the press with a massive group of white officers standing behind him. It’s unclear if O’Meara meant for officers of color not to be pictured or if officers of color wanted no part in the press conference. The NYPD has worked to diversify their force with an overwhelming number of people of color in the ranks. Higher rank officers tend to remain white, however.

“Yeah, you have been left out of the conversation, but I’ll tell you why,” Oliver began. “It’s because you’ve been f*cking terrible at conversing! If a high school debate team argued their rebuttals by tear gassing the other team, they probably wouldn’t be invited back to regionals.”

Oliver continued his report on the week’s ignorance, specifically citing Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase, who filmed herself in a car with the sunlight illuminating her chin. In the video, Chase claimed that Black Lives Matter was trying to force their beliefs down her throat and “erasing the history of the white people.”

“Wow!” Oliver exclaimed. “Setting aside her almost clinical ability to miss the point, you cannot erase the history of white people. It’s like the skid marks on the ass of your favorite shorts. No matter how hard you try, that sh*ts never coming out.”

He then turned to NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli, who announced he was quitting the sport after they banned the Confederate flag. Oliver mocked the driver, saying that he’d never won a race before, “so you can kind of understand why a flag for losers might have been important to him.”

He then attacked the country music band Lady Antebellum, who changed their name this week to “Lady A” because they only recently realized it was racist. Unfortunately, “Lady A” is the name of a Black blues singer, so the name change might prove they’re not racist, but now they just look like assh*les.

After White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany went off about “Gone with the Wind” being taken off of HBOMax, Oliver simply explained that no one cares because the best way to obliterate something may well be to put it on HBOMax, to begin with.

Watch Oliver’s smackdown below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
