WATCH: ‘Let the world know what is going on in Seattle!’
Late Saturday night, videos emerged of the Seattle Police Department using draconian tactics to fight people protesting against police violence.
Here are some of the images from the scene:
Things remain tense. Police are on the roof across from us—a new development tonight, I believe—and protestors have shined lights at them. Prompted multiple warnings from the police, saying people shining lights will “corrupt” the night from being peaceful pic.twitter.com/pM5tD0KVrk
— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 7, 2020
I asked how we can we #CalmItDown and they responded by targeting me!! #RT This video and let the world know what is going on in Seattle! pic.twitter.com/rUpFNUxCN7
— Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) June 7, 2020
terrifying #seattleprotest
credit: @Omarisal pic.twitter.com/vrE3zwrRIK
— Sean Roulette-Miller (@sean_roulette) June 7, 2020
https://twitter.com/Rochelle/status/1269499640107290624
More chanting in #Seattle “we don’t see no Riot here, take off your riot gear” pic.twitter.com/VxUEeUGP3e
— courtney trouble 📸 (@courtneytrouble) June 7, 2020
