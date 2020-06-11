WATCH: Liberty University basketball player leaving the school due to ‘racial insensitivities’ among its leadership

A female basketball player at Liberty University is leaving the school due to what she says are “racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture simply does not align with my moral compass or personal convictions,” NBC Sports reports.

Asia Todd, who is a freshman and a guard on the evangelical school’s basketball team, announced her decision on Thursday in a video posted to Twitter.

With her voice sometimes cracking with emotion, Todd said that coaches and players on the team were “amazing” but she had to do what’s best for her and “to stand up for what is right.”

As NBC Sports points out, earlier this week Liberty president Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted out an racially insensitive photo regarding Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s call for all individuals to wear masks indoors, where he wrote, “If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!” while including an old image of Northam wearing blackface.

