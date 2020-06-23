WATCH: Lincoln Project slams Trump for not doing the ‘one thing’ that would make Americans safer
On Tuesday, the Lincoln Project released a new ad raking President Donald Trump over the coals for his admission at Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he asked administration officials to “slow down the one thing that could keep us safe: testing.”
“Slow the testing down?” said the narrator. “Slow down our chance to save tens of thousands of lives. Slow down our understanding of where COVID is and how it’s spreading. Slow down the steps to re-open the economy.”
“Every single expert told him to test more and test faster,” said the ad. “And now, we know his response … the choice is clear: it’s America or Trump.”
Watch below:
During the biggest health crisis of this generation, @realDonaldTrump asked his officials to slow down the one thing that could keep us safe: testing.
How many families suffered and lives were lost because of his gross criminality? #AmericaOrTrump pic.twitter.com/xWYvodknE5
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 23, 2020