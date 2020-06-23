Quantcast
WATCH: Lincoln Project slams Trump for not doing the ‘one thing’ that would make Americans safer

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Project released a new ad raking President Donald Trump over the coals for his admission at Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he asked administration officials to “slow down the one thing that could keep us safe: testing.”

“Slow the testing down?” said the narrator. “Slow down our chance to save tens of thousands of lives. Slow down our understanding of where COVID is and how it’s spreading. Slow down the steps to re-open the economy.”

“Every single expert told him to test more and test faster,” said the ad. “And now, we know his response … the choice is clear: it’s America or Trump.”

Watch below:


