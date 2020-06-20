Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Tulsa rally — despite poor turnout for his campaign relaunch

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence attended a campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

The event was billed as a relaunch of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, which has not held a rally in months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With “pitiful turnout” at the event, the campaign ended up scrapping planned speeches to an overflow crowd that did not show up.

Trump’s campaign had claimed that over one million people had signed up to attend the event.

‘I got better hair’: Trump makes his 2020 case at Tulsa MAGA rally that he’s ‘much more handsome’ than his critics

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump argued that he has better hair than his critics during a long-winded campaign speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Somebody two days ago said, 'Sir, the elite are working hard at trying to destroy you,'" Trump said, even though White House reporters often joke that any of his stories that begin with somebody calling him "sir" are made up.

"They're not elite," Trump argued. "I look better than them, much more handsome, I've got better hair than they do."

"I got nicer properties, I got nicer houses, I got nicer apartments -- I got nicer everything," bragged the man who reportedly received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father.

WATCH: Trump awkwardly tries to prove he can walk down a ramp after widespread worries his health is deteriorating

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

One week after there were widespread worries about his physical and mental health, President Donald Trump attempted to reassure his supporters that he was healthy during a Saturday rally in Tulsa.

During a commencement speech at West Point, Trump needed to hands to take a sip from a glass of water.

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1271820635040362497

Trump also had difficulty descending a ramp.

Trump reveals he told his administration to ‘slow the testing down’ to find fewer coronavirus cases

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump told a smaller-than-expected crowd in Tulsa that he ordered his administration to conduct fewer tests for COVID-19 to keep America's official numbers lower.

"When you do testing to that extend, you're going to find people, you're going to find more cases," Trump said.

"So I said to my people, 'slow the testing down,'" he continued.

"They test and they test -- we got tests of people who don't know what's going on," Trump argued.

Trump: When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down please. pic.twitter.com/RalPJeVH0F

