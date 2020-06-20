WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at Tulsa rally — despite poor turnout for his campaign relaunch

President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence attended a campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

The event was billed as a relaunch of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, which has not held a rally in months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With “pitiful turnout” at the event, the campaign ended up scrapping planned speeches to an overflow crowd that did not show up.

Trump’s campaign had claimed that over one million people had signed up to attend the event.

