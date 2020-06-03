WATCH LIVE: Barack Obama to address George Floyd’s death and police violence on camera
Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday will discuss the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests across the country.
Obama is set to address the nation at a town hall, titled “Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence,” which will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST.
The former president will be joined by activists and public figures, including his former Attorney General Eric Holder.
