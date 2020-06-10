Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: George Floyd’s brother to testify in Congress

Published

1 min ago

on

George Floyd’s brother Philonise will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday during a hearing on racial profiling and police practices, along with several other witnesses.

“There are now protests taking place in every state as people take a stand against police brutality and racism. People are rightfully upset, they are frustrated, and they want to be heard. They want real change, not meaningless words,” said Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in a statement announcing the hearing.

“I want Americans to know that I hear them, and I see them. The House Judiciary Committee is working very closely with the Congressional Black Caucus to determine the best path forward to address police brutality and racial inequality.”

Watch live video below:


WATCH: White woman blocks Black residents from entering apartment pool

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Three Black women were stopped from entering an apartment pool in Tennessee by a white woman who allowed white residents to enter without question.

The women said they were blocked from entering Knox Ridge student apartments by a woman who questioned their status as residents but ignored a white woman who walked in during their confrontation.

"Me and my friends were just racially profiled at KnoxRidge pool," said Twitter user Royaal_E, who posted video of the encounter. "Don’t go there. This woman automatically assumed that we didn’t live there and stopped us before we could go inside. But she continued to let in other white residents."

Now is not the time to cut back on contributing to your 401k

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

As the U.S. stock market cratered in March, did you panic and stop contributing to your 401k?

If you didn’t change your contribution, you’ve passed the first test of an economic crisis as an investor: don’t stop buying stock simply because your investments are down. In fact, it’s better to buy stock while the market is down, since you’re generally getting more shares for your money.

Financial advisers recommend a continued and constant contribution to your 401k because by doing so, you take advantage of the market’s ups and downs, without letting emotion get in the way. Human instinct has trained us to run from danger, but when it comes to the stock market, this fight or flight response actually works against us.

‘America is failing the test’: Paul Krugman issues dire warning about COVID-19 as cases surge in multiple states

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been in headlines as much over the last two weeks, the disease is still killing roughly 1,000 Americans a day and many states are seeing surges in cases.

In his latest New York Times column, Paul Krugman argues that the United States has all but given up on trying to contain the novel coronavirus and is instead resigning itself to thousands more people dying of the disease.

The U.S. is doing this, Krugman writes, even though several other countries have offered blueprints for beating the virus.

