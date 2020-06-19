WATCH: Lyft passenger launches into threatening racial tirade against driver after being told to wear a mask

A video showing a Lyft passenger unleash a racist tirade on a driver was first shared on TMZ this Friday. The incident took place on May 28 in Las Vegas, and was sparked when the passenger was asked to wear a mask while riding in the video.
As soon as the passenger was asked to wear a mask, his demeanor changed, first telling the driver, “I don’t like you,” which prompted the driver to pull over and ask the man to get out.
“I should just f*cking crush your f*cking skull right now,” the man says to the driver.
When the man realized that driver was serious about canceling the trip, he briefly tried to bargain but was soon back to acting belligerent.
“Get out of my car,” the driver tells him.
“Did you ever take English class?” the man says, mocking the driver’s accent.
At one point in the video, the man calls the driver a “f*cking w*tback.”
Watch the full video below:
On Friday, people gathered in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston to mark Juneteenth with calls for racial equality and justice.
According to multiple local news reporters, a small group of counterprotesters, waving "Thin Blue Line" and Trump flags, gathered in response, leading to arguments between the two.
As the counterprotesters demonstrated, the Juneteenth supporters reportedly chanted "Black Lives Matter!" to drown them out.
Several counter protestors now here at a Juneteenth celebration in Dorchester. Some with Trump flags and signs that say Back The Blue. Many people at the rally seem to be ignoring the small crowd behind the fence.They continue to give speeches & call for racial equality @boston25pic.twitter.com/SX07LWzoDq
Oklahoma is having its largest coronavirus spikes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, yet the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided that the state will enter Phase 3 reopening, deaths be damned. In the middle of the crisis, President Donald Trump will bring together nearly 20,000 people from all over the region to an enclosed space to celebrate him.
In an MSNBC panel discussion, attorney Paul Demuro, who filed a suit to mandate there be healthcare precautions at the Trump rally, told Nicolle Wallace, "I feel like I'm living in a zombie apocalypse right before society collapses."
The City of Las Vegas on Friday deleted a "National Martini Day" message sent from the mayor on Juneteenth.
Longtime Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted the tweet had been deleted.
The city of Las Vegas just deleted the tweet it put out for the Mayors Goodman on Juneteenth celebrating National Martini Day with a video produced by the city of them mixing a drink that, by the way, is not really a martini.