WATCH: Man stops in the middle of traffic so he can tell BLM protesters ‘I hope you get raped’

In an incident that took place in Wisconsin this Friday that was caught on video, a group of young women were verbally harassed by a man who didn’t approve of their protest for racial justice, WTMJ-TV reports.
While Natalie Kelm and Izzi Wickus gathered with friends to hold a small protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, a man stopped traffic with his car to harass them.
“I hope you get raped by a black guy,” the man can be heard saying at one point in the video.
“We were all speechless at first like wow did he really just say this to us,” Wickus told WTMJ. “Especially for young women, when you just hear the word, ‘rape,’ it’s definitely a concerning topic.”
“I was upset and I felt sort of threatened I guess and a little harassed,” Kelm added.
When the women responded to the man, he replied that he was simply exercising his freedom of speech and continued to insult them, calling them “fat” and “stupid.”
According to WTMJ, police are now investigating the incident.
