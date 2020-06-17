Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Man threatens to have Black teens arrested in front of their own house because they ‘don’t belong’ in the neighborhood

Published

35 mins ago

on

A racially charged confrontation in Wellington, Florida, between a man and a group of teenagers was caught on video. According to Breonna Nelson-Hicks, 15, the man followed her and her friends home.

The Palm Beach Post reports that five teens were riding in a golf cart Sunday afternoon in Nelson-Hicks’ neighborhood when the man began following them in his car and started yelling at them. At that point, Nelson-Hicks’ friend took out her cellphone and began recording.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t care if you take my picture … because you don’t belong in this development,” the man can be heard saying in the video.

Nelson-Hicks, who is black, told the man that she does indeed live there. When the man asked her where she lived, she refused to tell him.

“OK, I’m going to call the gate and have you all arrested,” the man said, adding, “You do not deserve to be in here.”

When Nelson-Hicks threatened to get her grandfather, the man appeared to continue to follow her.

“Yeah, bring him out right now, bring him out right now,” the man said, later accusing the teens of “driving illegally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republicans scramble to denounce GOP candidate who said black people should be ‘proud’ of Confederate statues

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is running for a deep-red House seat in northwestern Georgia, is being condemned by her own party's leadership after Politico unearthed videos of her making bigoted comments about black people and Muslims.

The videos show that Greene, who is also a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory, regularly said that black Americans should realize that racism hasn't existed in America ever since the end of slavery during the American Civil War.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Man threatens to have Black teens arrested in front of their own house because they ‘don’t belong’ in the neighborhood

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

A racially charged confrontation in Wellington, Florida, between a man and a group of teenagers was caught on video. According to Breonna Nelson-Hicks, 15, the man followed her and her friends home.

The Palm Beach Post reports that five teens were riding in a golf cart Sunday afternoon in Nelson-Hicks' neighborhood when the man began following them in his car and started yelling at them. At that point, Nelson-Hicks' friend took out her cellphone and began recording.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Atlanta cop who shot Rayshard Brooks involved in 2015 shooting coverup: court documents

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks was accused of covering up an earlier shooting in which he and other officers had been involved.

Garrett Rolfe was fired by the Atlanta police department after shooting Brooks in the back as he fled from a drunken driving arrest at a Wendy's drive-through, and court documents show he and two other officers apparently covered up an August 2015 shooting, reported The Guardian.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image