WATCH: Man turns himself in to police after video captures him assaulting judge over mask dispute

Published

38 mins ago

on

A man who was caught on video in a confrontation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff at a hardware store over a face mask dispute has turned himself in to police, KSAT reports.

Wolff was in a store checkout line when a cashier told a customer that wearing a mask was required. When the customer grew upset, Wolf intervened and tried to hand the customer a business card, who then knocked it out of his hand.

Wolff reported the incident to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who responded to the store and took down the man’s license plate information before the man left the store.

“You can see that the suspect in the case actually smacked the piece of paper out of Judge Wolff’s hand and a pretty loud confrontation ensued,” Salazar said.

Watch the video below:


