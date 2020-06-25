WATCH: Man turns himself in to police after video captures him assaulting judge over mask dispute

A man who was caught on video in a confrontation with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff at a hardware store over a face mask dispute has turned himself in to police, KSAT reports.
Wolff was in a store checkout line when a cashier told a customer that wearing a mask was required. When the customer grew upset, Wolf intervened and tried to hand the customer a business card, who then knocked it out of his hand.
Wolff reported the incident to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who responded to the store and took down the man’s license plate information before the man left the store.
“You can see that the suspect in the case actually smacked the piece of paper out of Judge Wolff’s hand and a pretty loud confrontation ensued,” Salazar said.
Watch the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.