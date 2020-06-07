WATCH: Michelle Obama’s commencement address tells graduates ‘treating people right will never ever fail you’

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave her online commencement address Sunday, encouraging young people to get more involved in the political process as they take to the streets demanding justice.

“Sometimes it’s easier to stand with strangers at a protest than it is to challenge people in your own backyard,” said Obama.

“We cannot allow our hurt and frustration to turn against each other,” the first lady also said.

“So graduates, I hope that what your are going through right now…pushes you not just to think about what kind of career your want to build, but what kind of person do you want to be…treating people right will never ever fail you,” she closed.

The speech comes after first daughter Ivanka Trump’s address was canceled after the president’s response to the death of George Floyd.

“In light of the social justice issues brought forth by George Floyd’s death, I understand and take responsibility that the timing of the announcement was insensitive,” said Wichita State University Tech President Sheree Utash in a statement. “For this, I’m sorry that was never the intent, and I want you to know I have heard you and we are responding.”

Watch Mrs. Obama’s video below: