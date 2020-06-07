Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Michelle Obama’s commencement address tells graduates ‘treating people right will never ever fail you’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave her online commencement address Sunday, encouraging young people to get more involved in the political process as they take to the streets demanding justice.

“Sometimes it’s easier to stand with strangers at a protest than it is to challenge people in your own backyard,” said Obama.

“We cannot allow our hurt and frustration to turn against each other,” the first lady also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So graduates, I hope that what your are going through right now…pushes you not just to think about what kind of career your want to build, but what kind of person do you want to be…treating people right will never ever fail you,” she closed.

The speech comes after first daughter Ivanka Trump’s address was canceled after the president’s response to the death of George Floyd.

“In light of the social justice issues brought forth by George Floyd’s death, I understand and take responsibility that the timing of the announcement was insensitive,” said Wichita State University Tech President Sheree Utash in a statement. “For this, I’m sorry that was never the intent, and I want you to know I have heard you and we are responding.”

Watch Mrs. Obama’s video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]ry.com.
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Michelle Obama’s commencement address tells graduates ‘treating people right will never ever fail you’

Published

1 min ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave her online commencement address Sunday, encouraging young people to get more involved in the political process as they take to the streets demanding justice.

"Sometimes it's easier to stand with strangers at a protest than it is to challenge people in your own backyard," said Obama.

“We cannot allow our hurt and frustration to turn against each other," the first lady also said.

"So graduates, I hope that what your are going through right now...pushes you not just to think about what kind of career your want to build, but what kind of person do you want to be...treating people right will never ever fail you," she closed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NYTimes editorial page editor resigns after complaints about Tom Cotton editorial calling for military action against protesters

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

The New York Times announced Sunday that James Bennet, the editorial page editor at the paper has resigned after coming under fire for allowing Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) to post an editorial saying that it's time to send the troops into American streets to quell protesters.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Wisconsin attorney blocks protesters with her car — and then spits on them

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 7, 2020

By

As protests continued in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area over the weekend, one angry suburban woman lashed out.

In the suburb, Shorewood, outside of Milwaukee, an older woman was surrounded by a group of protesters when she used her car to block their path.

The crowd tells her to go back to her car, but she refuses, arguing with the crowd instead. The the woman clutches her purse and yell, "Don't touch me!"

As the crowd grows and shouts her down, the woman launches a massive wad of spit at one of the Black men in the group. The video then shows the crowd as it goes wild.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image