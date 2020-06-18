WATCH: Nicolle Wallace loses her patience with ‘flailing’ Donald Trump

An exasperated Nicolle Wallace tried to correct President Donald Trump’s jumbled statements at the top of her Thursday show, “Deadline White House.”
Describing Trump as “flailing,” Wallace cited Trump’s attack on former national security adviser John Bolton, saying “the book’s revelations are both false, made up and also classified. As one defies logic as one couldn’t classify fictional accounts of anything.”
In an interview with Sean Hannity Wednesday night, Trump alleged that Bolton “broke the law.”
“I mean, as much as it’s going to be broken. This is highly classified — that’s the highest stage. It’s highly classified information and he did not have approval,” said Trump.
“That’s not even the right word — ugg, whatever,” Wallace said about the so-called “classified information.”
Trump tried to claim that any conversation with him is classified, “even made up conversations that didn’t happen,” said Wallace.
“The book sounds more often than not similar to James Comey’s meeting with Donald Trump,” said Wallace. “This morning in an interview Bolton summarized the conduct he witnessed with this assessment of Trump’s competence.”
See the full discussion below:
