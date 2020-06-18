Quantcast
WATCH: Nicolle Wallace loses her patience with ‘flailing’ Donald Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

An exasperated Nicolle Wallace tried to correct President Donald Trump’s jumbled statements at the top of her Thursday show, “Deadline White House.”

Describing Trump as “flailing,” Wallace cited Trump’s attack on former national security adviser John Bolton, saying “the book’s revelations are both false, made up and also classified. As one defies logic as one couldn’t classify fictional accounts of anything.”

In an interview with Sean Hannity Wednesday night, Trump alleged that Bolton “broke the law.”

“I mean, as much as it’s going to be broken. This is highly classified — that’s the highest stage. It’s highly classified information and he did not have approval,” said Trump.

“That’s not even the right word — ugg, whatever,” Wallace said about the so-called “classified information.”

Trump tried to claim that any conversation with him is classified, “even made up conversations that didn’t happen,” said Wallace.

“The book sounds more often than not similar to James Comey’s meeting with Donald Trump,” said Wallace. “This morning in an interview Bolton summarized the conduct he witnessed with this assessment of Trump’s competence.”

See the full discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Georgia mayor rants about ‘privilege’ in Facebook post filled with racist stereotypes

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Another public figure is facing backlash for racially divisive comments posted to social media, this time it's the mayor of Bloomingdale, Georgia, who posted a racially charged message in a local Facebook group.

Mayor Ben Rozier posted a long screed linking “privilege” with various stereotypes of African Americans, the Athens Banner Herald reports.

“Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job. Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance..." the post read.

Economic experts expect a flood of bankruptcies in the coming month as COVID-19 spikes

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

There is a concern that a flood of bankruptcies could be on the horizon, a New York Times report revealed Thursday.

According to the report, more than 6,800 businesses filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, but 2020 is expected to see far more from much larger companies as Trump's slow response to the coronavirus spooked markets.

Hertz, the gym chain 24 Hour Fitness and J. Crew have already filed for Chapter 11 as COVID-19 halted all travel and sent people to work from home. At the same time, a battle between China and Russia over oil sent costs of a barrel of oil plummeting to the lowest level seen in decades. Oil and gas companies in the United States were sent scrambling as it became clear they couldn't make money bidding against the two countries.

Internet stunned as Matt Gaetz reveals his 19-year-old adopted Cuban son after viral outburst at House hearing

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, just a day after being publicly shamed by Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) for making a "mockery" of the pain felt by the Black community, Rep. Matt Gaetz posted a picture of himself with Nestor Galban, a young man from Cuba who Gaetz introduced as his adopted son:

Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12.

As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids.

