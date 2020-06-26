Quantcast
WATCH: Pence urges Americans four times to 'pray' – but not once to wear a mask

Published

28 mins ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence hosted the first White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in nearly two months on Friday, focusing most of his remarks on pre-packaged positive spin, some lies, and few facts.

But the Vice President also urged Americans to “pray,” four times during his remarks, while not even mentioning the life-saving importance of wearing masks even once.

“I just encourage every American to continue to pray,” the Vice President said. “Pray for all the families that have lost loved ones. Pray for our health care workers on the front lines. And just continue to pray that, by God’s grace every single day, will each of us do our part to heal our land.”

And when asked, “Do you expect the daily rate to go up in the next three or four weeks, just like we’re seeing the rater of infection go up now,” Pence’s reply was just, “Well, our hope and our prayer is that’s not the case.”

Pence would not even endorse mask-wearing, despite it being part of the CDC guidelines, and guidelines from the Coronavirus Task Force, which he heads.

When asked, all he could say was, “The first principle is that people ought to listen to their state and local authorities.”

 


