Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Philly police commander charged with assault is greeted with a throng of supporters as he goes to turn himself in

Published

1 min ago

on

The Philadelphia police commander who was charged with aggravated assault for hitting a protester in the head and neck with his baton, was greeted by a throng of supporters when he went to turn himself in on Monday, NBC Philadelphia reports.

Video shared on Twitter shows the crowd of a few hundred people standing on the lawn in front of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 in Northeast Philadelphia Monday as Joseph Bologna Jr. left to turn himself in at the 15th Police District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bologna also has been charged with reckless endangerment and “possession of an instrument of crime,” presumably his baton.

“Cellphone video captured Inspector Bologna using an ASP (a collapsible metal police baton) to strike the Temple University student in the back of his head while he was participating in a mass demonstration against racism and injustice in the area of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement last week. “The Temple student suffered serious bodily injury, including a large head wound that required treatment in a hospital while under arrest, including approximately 10 staples and approximately 10 sutures.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘old tactics are failing’ as former supporters and aides turn on him: columnist

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

According to columnist Jennifer Senior of the New York Times, for three years it has seemed like Donald Trump had gone too far and that aides and Republicans would turn on him -- but now it looks like that moment has actually arrived.

In her column for the New York Times, under a headline, "Is This the Trump Tipping Point?" Senior made the case that the president is on the downhill side of his presidency.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s ‘ridiculous’ excuses for clearing out Lafayette Park protesters torn apart by Washington Post

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr over the weekend defended the Trump administration's decision to clear out people who were peacefully demonstrating in Lafayette Park so that President Donald Trump could have a photo op in front of the St. John's Church.

However, a Washington Post analysis of Barr's statements shows that the attorney general made a number of false claims about the Lafayette Park incident, including what the paper describes as the "ridiculous" assertion that pepper spray is not classified as a "chemical irritant."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White Montana man facing charges after berating protestors: ‘Black Lives Matter? F— you!’

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Protestors have been demanding justice for George Floyd not only in large urban centers, but also, in small towns like Whitefish, Montana — where, according to NBC Montana reporter Maritsa Georgiou, a local man is facing disorderly conduct charges after confronting nonviolent protesters in a threatening manner.

cell phone video of the protest (where some of the demonstrators carried signs expressing their solidarity with Black Lives Matter) shows 51-year-old Jay Snowden confronting female protestor Samantha Francine and barking, “Black Lives Matter? F*ck you! F*ck you! F*ck you!”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image