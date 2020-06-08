WATCH: Philly police commander charged with assault is greeted with a throng of supporters as he goes to turn himself in

The Philadelphia police commander who was charged with aggravated assault for hitting a protester in the head and neck with his baton, was greeted by a throng of supporters when he went to turn himself in on Monday, NBC Philadelphia reports.

Video shared on Twitter shows the crowd of a few hundred people standing on the lawn in front of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 in Northeast Philadelphia Monday as Joseph Bologna Jr. left to turn himself in at the 15th Police District.

Bologna also has been charged with reckless endangerment and “possession of an instrument of crime,” presumably his baton.

“Cellphone video captured Inspector Bologna using an ASP (a collapsible metal police baton) to strike the Temple University student in the back of his head while he was participating in a mass demonstration against racism and injustice in the area of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement last week. “The Temple student suffered serious bodily injury, including a large head wound that required treatment in a hospital while under arrest, including approximately 10 staples and approximately 10 sutures.”