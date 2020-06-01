WATCH: Police bash cameraman as they push back peaceful crowds at White House
On Monday, police and military forces pushed back peaceful protesters with tear gas outside of the White House, as President Donald Trump moved to give a speech outlining his plans to use the military to put down protests around the country.
As the police pushed them back, ABC 7 News caught the image of officers attacking a cameraman, striking him repeatedly before forcing him to his feet. It is unclear what, if anything, prompted them to do so.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch below:
Police outside the WH just repeatedly bashed a cameraman as they pushed back protestors – just now on @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/XyE2sI6I3v
— Ben Siegel (@benyc) June 1, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: