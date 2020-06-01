Quantcast
WATCH: Police bash cameraman as they push back peaceful crowds at White House

1 hour ago

On Monday, police and military forces pushed back peaceful protesters with tear gas outside of the White House, as President Donald Trump moved to give a speech outlining his plans to use the military to put down protests around the country.

As the police pushed them back, ABC 7 News caught the image of officers attacking a cameraman, striking him repeatedly before forcing him to his feet. It is unclear what, if anything, prompted them to do so.

Watch below:


