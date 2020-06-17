WATCH: Police reform hearing erupts as Democrat tells Republican he doesn’t care about Black kids

During a hearing on police reform this Wednesday, things got heated as Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) recounted his experience with the police as a black male. He chided his colleagues continuing to introduce amendments that amount to a “tangent and a distraction from what we’re talking about.”
“You all are white males, you’ve never lived in my shoes, and you do not know what it’s like to be an African American,” Richmond said, later asking them not to “make a mockery of the pain being experienced in my community.”
ADVERTISEMENT
As Richmond was speaking, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) interjected.
“Are you suggesting that you’re certain that none of us have non-white children? Gaetz asked.
“Matt, stop!” Richmond fired back. “I’m not about to get sidetracked by the color of our children. … I already know there are people on the other side that have black grandchildren. It is not about the color of your kids. It is about black males, black people in the streets that are getting killed, and if one of them happens to be your kid, I’m concerned about him too — and clearly I’m more concerned about him than you are.”
“You’re claiming you have more concern for my family than I do?” Gaetz thundered back. “Who in the hell do you think you are?”
Watch the full exchange below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
During a hearing on police reform this Wednesday, things got heated as Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) recounted his experience with the police as a black male. He chided his colleagues continuing to introduce amendments that amount to a "tangent and a distraction from what we're talking about."
"You all are white males, you've never lived in my shoes, and you do not know what it's like to be an African American," Richmond said, later asking them not to "make a mockery of the pain being experienced in my community."
As Richmond was speaking, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) interjected.
"Are you suggesting that you're certain that none of us have non-white children? Gaetz asked.
On Wednesday, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia announced he would be bringing charges against Garrett Rolfe, the police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after a lengthy dispute in a Wendy's parking lot, on 11 counts including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Explaining his decision, DA Paul Howard said he had taken into consideration a number of facts in the case, including Brooks' calm demeanor and the extended interaction before the scene turned violent, and concluded that although Brooks resisted and stole a Taser, the officers should not have reasonably believed Brooks was a lethal threat at the moment deadly force was used against him. "Mr. Brooks didn't pose a serious threat of death or serious injury at the time of his death."
I don’t mean to belabor the obvious, but the president’s political instincts are rather stale. The price of gas, the ups and downs of the Dow, the unemployment rate, and the US economy generally—these are the indicators Donald Trump turns to in order to determine how he’s doing politically and gauge the likelihood of getting reelected.
Indeed, the economy is so important that he was willing to do pretty much anything to prevent the markets and the electorate from knowing more than he wanted them to know about Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which will have killed by week’s end 120,000 people and has unemployed more than 44 million others. By the time the markets and the electorate fully understood the danger, but before the pandemic had even peaked, the president had already begun champing for a return to normal, as if normal were possible in the absence of a vaccine, as if an economy based on consumer demand can recover when consumer demand has all but collapsed.