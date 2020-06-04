WATCH: Protester bled from his ear after being shoved by police — cops say he ‘tripped’

SHocking video from Buffalo, New York was posted online on Thursday after a large group of police confronted a lone protester — and then violently shoved him.

“Shortly after Buffalo’s curfew started, city police and State Police swept through the area of Niagara Square directly in front of City Hall to clear the area where a protest was finishing. An unidentified, older man was hit shoved by two officers in the line. The man lost his balance and fell to the pavement, audibly hitting his head with blood running out from under his head,” WBFO-TV reports.

Multiple camera angles were captured by local reporters.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

Police say the man in this video tripped and fell, but protesters reacted as though he was pushed by police. This is video recorded by one of our reporters. The man was injured, we do not know his condition. https://t.co/rsqalJ8cOg pic.twitter.com/54y0yK9wPt — 7 Eyewitness News (@WKBW) June 5, 2020

WKBW-TV’s Jeff Russo reports the Buffalo Police Department spokesperson claimed the man “was injured when he tripped and fell.”

Russo disputed the claim.

“We had a crew on the scene and after seeing video he clearly was pushed and stumbled backwards,” Russo reported.

This was the release from Buffalo Police. We had a crew on the scene and after seeing video he clearly was pushed and stumbled backwards. We have our video of the incident on our FB page https://t.co/txUETRjSkV — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) June 5, 2020