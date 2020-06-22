Quantcast
WATCH: Protesters deploy shields in clash with police near the White House — as Trump warns ‘Beware!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Protesters clashed with police near the White House on Monday evening.

“Protesters attempted to topple a bronze statue of former president Andrew Jackson in a park next to the White House on Monday night but were thwarted when police intervened,” The Washington Post reported. “With chants of ‘Hey, hey, ho, ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go,’ protesters threw ropes around the statue of the seventh president astride a horse in Lafayette Square and began trying to pull it down, before police officers removed them from the area.”

“In a chaotic scene, a helicopter flew low over the park as 150 to 200 U.S. Park and D.C. police responded. Officers used a chemical irritant to disperse protesters and sweep them back to H Street NW,” the newspaper reported.

Freddy Kunkle, a photographer for The Post, compiled video of the incident.

President Donald Trump chimed in on Twitter.

“Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!” he warned.

Here are some of the scenes from the protest:

close-image