WATCH: Protesters deploy shields in clash with police near the White House — as Trump warns ‘Beware!’

Protesters clashed with police near the White House on Monday evening.

“Protesters attempted to topple a bronze statue of former president Andrew Jackson in a park next to the White House on Monday night but were thwarted when police intervened,” The Washington Post reported. “With chants of ‘Hey, hey, ho, ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go,’ protesters threw ropes around the statue of the seventh president astride a horse in Lafayette Square and began trying to pull it down, before police officers removed them from the area.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a chaotic scene, a helicopter flew low over the park as 150 to 200 U.S. Park and D.C. police responded. Officers used a chemical irritant to disperse protesters and sweep them back to H Street NW,” the newspaper reported.

Freddy Kunkle, a photographer for The Post, compiled video of the incident.

President Donald Trump chimed in on Twitter.

“Numerous people arrested in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park, of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!” he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the scenes from the protest:

Over a week of purely peaceful protests, US Park Police decided to escalate things and pepper spray and shoot rubber bullets at hundreds of people. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/NrFKIfQpxv — Guneev Sharma (@GuneevSharma) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Closer look at the people with shields. One woman says this is “community policing” and the crowd began to curse out the police: pic.twitter.com/sctIXX0Owa — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Per the “emergency legislation” passed on June 9th. This is how “police reform” looks. MPD intruded on federal ground and pepper sprayed dozens of people outside of their jurisdiction. @MayorBowser

#dcprotest pic.twitter.com/Okm70dc99z — STAND UP. FIGHT BACK. (@jordanxvii) June 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This man was yelling you’re on my chest, I’m seeing stars, I can’t breathe. Please help. I’m going to die. You guys they’re going to kill me. They’re on my lungs. Help. Help. They let him go and he immediately fell to the ground with a broken leg. He wasn’t seen after that. — Kerrigan. (@KerriMe_Away) June 23, 2020

Immediately after this video, all bystanders were tear gassed. I was hit with a baton right in the knee then trampled because they started shooting rubber bullets in close proximity. #dcprotest — Kerrigan. (@KerriMe_Away) June 23, 2020