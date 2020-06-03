WATCH: Protesters tackle man carrying semi-automatic rifle at Texas Black Lives Matter protest

Quantcast
Protesters tackle man carrying semi-automatic rifle at Texas Black Lives Matter protest

June 3, 2020

In an incident that was captured on video in Lubbock, Texas, this Tuesday, and man who was carrying a semi-automatic rifle was tackled and detained by people attending a Black Lives Matter protest, KVEO reports.

Emmanuel Quinones, 25, was carrying a loaded Smith & Wesson .223 caliber semi-automatic firearm at the protest. The video shows numerous people imploring him to put it down. Quinones did put the weapon down when a police officer who showed up on the scene drew his gun, and was subsequently tackled by protesters.

According to police, Quinones threatened President Trump and said, “this is a revolution,” as he was taken into custody. He later admitted in an interview that he had made social media posts targeting Trump and “MAGA instigators.”

“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. In this case, the defendant threatened multiple lives including the President of the United States and that will not be tolerated,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “We will continue working with our local, state, and federal partners to apprehend and charge violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law.”

Watch a report on the story below, via KVEO:


June 3, 2020

June 3, 2020

Maine deputy mayor blamed hacker for his racist Facebook posts — until local cops busted him for lying

June 3, 2020

June 3, 2020

The deputy mayor of the city of Brewer, Maine has admitted that he personally wrote a racist Facebook post about the death of George Floyd, even though he had told police earlier that someone had hacked into his account.

The Bangor Daily News reports that former Brewer Deputy Mayor Thomas Morelli has resigned from his position after police charged him with filing a false police report about purportedly getting hacked by a malicious troublemaker who made racist comments in his name.

Charleston port employee keeps job after social media post praising Dylann Roof

June 3, 2020

June 3, 2020

A South Carolina Ports Authority employee was disciplined -- but not fired -- for social media posts praising white supremacist killer Dylann Roof.

The employee called for Roof's release from prison, where he's awaiting execution for killing nine black worshipers in 2015, and responded to a comment by saying the white supremacist was the only person who could "save Charleston," reported Charleston City Paper.

